Lillyanna Cartee had 15 kills and 13 digs as Hartselle swept Austin and Madison County on Thursday in a tri-match played at Austin.
The Tigers defeated Austin 25-13, 25-9 and Madison County 25-16, 25-10.
Hailey Holshouser had 11 kills and 12 digs for Hartselle (8-3), while Grace Leighton added 25 assists, seven digs and five kills. Tori Hughes had 14 digs.
Madison County beat Austin 16-25, 25-14, 15-11 to close out the match.
LaKerria Frye finished the day with six kills for Austin. Madison Williams and Jada Burks had five kills each. Lawren Hayes had 30 digs and three aces, while Adley Hubbard had 20 assists.
--
Lawrence County goes 3-1
The Red Devils swept Hamilton 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-6) and lost to Buckhorn 2-1 (26-24, 24-26, 15-8) before beating Class 7A Florence 2-0 (25-13, 25-7).
Anna Clare Hutto led Lawrence County with 54 assists, 22 digs, 13 aces and nine kills.
Sami Parker had 31 digs, while Lexi Heidt added 10 kills and 16 digs. Raven Johnson had 12 blocks and 11 kills.
Lawrence County (6-5) plays this weekend in the West Morgan Invitational.
--
West Morgan drops pair
The Rebels fell to Muscle Shoals 2-0 (25-13, 25-23) and Cullman 2-0 (25-19, 26-24).
Maegan Milligan led West Morgan with 11 kills and three blocks. Chasity Jenkins had 12 assists.
The Rebels (7-5) will host the West Morgan Invitational on Saturday. Games begin at 9 a.m.
