Both the Hartselle softball and baseball teams are ranked No. 1 in the state this week.
The final rankings for the season have the Hartselle baseball team (29-4) ranked where it’s been all season at No. 1 in Class 6A.
In softball, Hartselle switched spots with Athens. Hartselle (36-7-1) is No. 1 and Athens (25-7) is No. 2. Hartselle slipped past Athens with a 4-1 record this past week while Athens posted a 1-3 record.
SOFTBALL RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association softball rankings, the last of the season. Teams are nominated by their local sports writers.
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (32-2-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (33-4-1)
3. Austin (37-5-1)
4. Bob Jones (24-6-1)
5. Spain Park (27-5-2)
6. Central-Phenix City (32-6)
7. Hoover (30-8)
8. Thompson (27-5)
9. Daphne (35-8-1)
10. Vestavia Hills (27-11)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (27-10), Enterprise (25-11), Prattville (16-12), Sparkman (22-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (36-7-1)
2. Athens (25-7)
3. Helena (28-4-3)
4. Hazel Green (29-5-1)
5. Wetumpka (33-8)
6. Mortimer Jordan (23-8-1)
7. Fort Payne (26-7)
8. Scottsboro (20-10-1)
9. Springville (28-10)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-11-1)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (18-6), Buckhorn (18-17), Chelsea (12-14), Chilton Co. (19-19), Gardendale (20-15), Pell City (27-9-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (35-7)
2. Brewbaker Tech (26-2)
3. Tallassee (22-7)
4. Satsuma (29-7)
5. Elmore Co. (26-9)
6. Rehobeth (25-7-1)
7. West Point (21-10)
8. Ardmore (20-9)
9. Douglas (25-5)
10. Moody (23-15-1)
Others nominated: Andalusia (20-14), Brewer (21-14), Charles Henderson (22-13), Corner (13-17), Russellville (14-18), Sardis (14-10), Shelby Co. (11-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (29-8)
2. North Jackson (26-8)
3. Cleburne Co. (13-7)
4. White Plains (27-7)
5. Brooks (29-7)
6. Handley (24-10)
7. Northside (23-10)
8. West Morgan (25-12-1)
9. Rogers (11-17)
10. Geneva (24-9)
Others nominated: American Chr. (16-11), Bibb Co. (14-3), Dale Co. (25-16), Haleyville (13-13-4), Madison Aca. (12-4), Madison Co. (16-13-2), Munford (20-15-1), St. James (15-10), West Limestone (20-12).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Chr. (38-4)
2. Beulah (32-6)
3. Plainview (28-5)
4. Geraldine (18-6)
5. Wicksburg (26-11)
6. Houston Aca. (30-8-1)
7. Prattville Chr. (21-8)
8. Piedmont (16-14)
9. Winfield (28-11-1)
10. Opp (20-8)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (22-11), Elkmont (17-12), Flomaton (15-7), Glencoe (25-12), Hokes Bluff (16-14-1), Lauderdale Co. (23-17), Oakman (19-9-1), Pleasant Valley (21-16-1), T.R. Miller (24-14).
CLASS 2A
1. Orange Beach (17-8)
2. Pisgah (15-9)
3. Hatton (31-17)
4. Mars Hill Bible (26-4-1)
5. Leroy (27-5)
6. Spring Garden (15-10)
7. Ariton (21-11)
8. G.W. Long (18-7)
9. Sumiton Chr. (17-18)
10. Randolph Co. (24-6)
Others nominated: Fayetteville (16-11), Horseshoe Bend (13-12-1), Ider (19-11-1), Lamar Co. (19-17), Sand Rock (18-15), Vincent (12-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Holy Spirit (24-8)
2. Brantley (22-6)
3. Waterloo (17-6)
4. Skyline (15-11)
5. Athens Bible (15-8)
6. Appalachian (11-5)
7. South Lamar (14-15-2)
8. Sweet Water (16-10)
9. Belgreen (20-11)
10. Cedar Bluff (18-8-2)
Others nominated: Hackleburg (19-11), Millry (19-11), Ragland (10-13-2), Red Level (12-8), Woodland (14-12-2).
AISA
1. Abbeville Chr. (21-3)
2. Glenwood (27-10)
3. Southern Aca. (25-6)
4. Hooper (32-7-1)
5. Clarke Prep (22-8)
6. Patrician (23-7)
7. Chambers Aca. (17-6)
8. Macon-East (19-19-1)
9. Evangel Chr. (21-6)
10. Edgewood (15-14)
Others nominated: Bessemer Aca. (16-10), Fort Dale Aca. (16-13-2), Jackson Aca. (9-6), Lowndes Aca. (15-10), North River (15-2).
BASEBALL RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball rankings, the last of the season. Teams are nominated by their local sports writers.
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (24-2-1)
2. Central-Phenix City (24-8)
3. Auburn (24-6)
4. Bob Jones (29-8)
5. Prattville (27-4)
6. Daphne (26-8)
7. Hoover (26-14)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (24-7)
9. Spain Park (23-10)
10. Oak Mountain (20-13)
Others nominated: Baker (19-10), Enterprise (18-10), Fairhope (20-14), Huntsville (22-10), Thompson (19-17), Vestavia Hills (19-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (29-4)
2. Saraland (28-4)
3. Oxford (29-5)
4. Gulf Shores (27-5)
5. Hueytown (25-9)
6. Gardendale (25-7)
7. Mountain Brook (22-8)
8. Wetumpka (21-4)
9. Northridge (25-9)
10. Mortimer Jordan (27-11)
Others nominated: Briarwood (9-11), Chelsea (17-12), Cullman (19-17), Helena (15-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-12), Homewood (15-8), Jasper (21-10), Opelika (18-8), Pell City (19-10), Scottsboro (16-11), Spanish Fort (26-9), Stanhope Elmore (20-11).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby Co. (25-3)
2. Holtville (26-5)
3. Headland (18-2)
4. Russellville (25-11)
5. Leeds (24-9)
6. Madison Aca. (22-12)
7. Alexandria (20-13)
8. UMS-Wright (15-11)
9. Corner (19-7)
10. Sardis (20-10)
Others nominated: Ardmore (12-11), Elmore Co. (19-9), Greenville (17-9), Marbury (17-16), Rehobeth (15-10).
CLASS 4A
1. Oneonta (21-2)
2. Mobile Chr. (23-4)
3. Gordo (20-7)
4. St. James (22-8)
5. American Chr. (13-12)
6. Etowah (20-11)
7. Alabama Chr. (19-11)
8. Bibb Co. (15-7)
9. Northside (16-7)
10. Hamilton (21-10)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-9), Cleburne Co. (14-10), Handley (16-8), Jacksonville (15-9), North Jackson (14-14), Oak Grove (15-12), Priceville (16-10), St. John Paul II (16-7), Westminster-Huntsville (18-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (27-4)
2. Trinity (23-4)
3. Plainview (23-5)
4. Phil Campbell (23-6)
5. Bayside Aca. (17-9)
6. Houston Aca. (20-7)
7. Providence Chr. (19-10)
8. Opp (21-7)
9. Wicksburg (18-10)
10. T.R. Miller (19-4)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-7), East Lawrence (16-10), Fyffe (13-11), Hokes Bluff (19-11), Lauderdale Co. (20-4), Thomasville (15-10), Winfield (23-14).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (24-7)
2. Mars Hill Bible (22-4)
3. Vincent (24-6)
4. Ranburne (20-9)
5. Decatur Heritage (20-8)
6. Westbrook Chr. (12-15)
7. Southeastern-Blount (21-6)
8. Ider (22-8)
9. Clarke Co. (15-5)
10. Leroy (16-11)
Others nominated: Addison (13-10), Falkville (15-10), Orange Beach (14-11), Sand Rock (7-7), Spring Garden (14-14), Sulligent (15-10).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Chr. (19-5)
2. Hackleburg (25-3)
3. Appalachian (20-3)
4. Donoho (15-5-1)
5. Lindsay Lane (20-6)
6. Sumiton Chr. (21-7)
7. Millry (19-12)
8. Belgreen (14-10)
9. Covenant Chr. (12-6)
10. Sweet Water (10-16)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (11-11), Pleasant Home (12-10).
AISA
1. Glenwood (32-4)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (24-4-1)
3. Macon-East (28-4)
4. Patrician (23-4)
5. Bessemer Aca. (22-6)
6. Wilcox Aca. (21-6)
7. Morgan Aca. (19-7)
8. Lowndes Aca. (22-7)
9. Tuscaloosa Aca. (11-9)
10. Jackson Aca. (11-7)
Others nominated: Clarke Prep (14-12).
