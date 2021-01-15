It was the night of the Tigers in Class 6A, Area 14 play Friday.
The Hartselle Tigers took both the boys and girls games vs. the Decatur Red Raiders to stay undefeated in area play.
Brody Peebles scored 38 points in Hartselle’s 71-51 win over Decatur in the boys game.
Lillyanna Cartee and Gracie Hill combined for 29 points in the Tigers’ 64-34 win over Decatur in the girls game.
Hartselle boys 71, Decatur 51: Peebles scored 21 of his 38 points in the first half as the Tigers raced out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and a 42-26 halftime lead. He outscored Decatur 11-7 in the first quarter.
Ten days ago, Peebles just missed matching his career high of 49 by one point in the 82-68 win at Hartselle.
Hartselle (17-2, 4-0) got 10 points each from Trent Wright and Luke Ward. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 6A.
Decatur (11-11, 1-2) got another big night from senior Kobe Johnson with 19 points. Malik Byrd added 12 points.
The Red Raiders have area road games next week at Muscle Shoals on Tuesday and Cullman on Friday.
Hartselle girls 64, Decatur 34: The Tigers raced out to a 19-1 lead after one quarter of play. Hartselle led 38-13 at halftime and 61-26 after three quarters.
Hartselle had 10 players to make it in the scoring column. Cartee topped with 16 points followed by Hill with 13. Whitley Chapman led Decatur with 15 points.
The Tigers, who are ranked No. 4 in the state, held Decatur to just 10 field goals in the game. Hartselle had nine field goals in the first quarter and hit 10 3s in the game.
Hartselle won the first game vs. Decatur, 48-32, on Jan. 5.
