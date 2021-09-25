The Hartselle Tigers will be going for a three-peat in the Morgan County Tournament this week.
Hartselle is hosting the tournament on Thursday. Play starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.
Competition begins with pool play. The top two teams from each pool advance to bracket play.
The pool groups are Pool A: Priceville, Brewer and West Morgan, Pool B: Danville, Decatur Heritage and Falkville, Pool C: Hartselle, Austin and Decatur.
Hartselle defeated West Morgan in last year’s finals. Last year’s tournament only had seven teams because COVID protocol forced Danville and Priceville to drop out.
— David Elwell
