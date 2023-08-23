Lay of the land
Hartselle is in Class 6A, Region 7 with Athens, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur and Muscle Shoals.
--
Head coach
Hartselle enters its fourth season under head coach Bryan Moore. The Tigers are 29-6 with two region championships and three playoff appearances under Moore.
--
Last season
Hartselle (12-1, 5-0) finished first in Class 6A, Region 7 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs.
--
Words to grow on
Hartselle lost several starters from last year, including nine on offense, but the Tigers are ready to reload again in 2023.
"What our guys need to understand is that it's not 2021 or '22. It's 2023, a whole different year," Moore said. "We have to have new guys step up and I think we've had that, not just on the field, but from a leadership standpoint as well.
"The cool thing is that these guys have been developed and molded for this moment. We want our guys to be 17 or 18, juniors and seniors, when they become starters. That's what coach (Bob) Godsey did before here that had so much success and we're trying to continue that."
--
Quarterback
For the sixth season in a row, Hartselle will have a different starting quarterback.
Senior Landon Blackwood takes over for Jack Smith, who threw for over 2,000 yards a season ago. Blackwood is the younger brother of JT Blackwood, the Daily's 2021 Player of the Year who also threw for over 2,000 yards.
"I would love to have a returning starter at quarterback, but at the same time each one that's came through has kind of bested the one before him," Moore said.
Landon Blackwood spent last year as a starting receiver in addition to backup quarterback role. Like the quarterbacks before him, he has been groomed for this role.
"Landon has been around for four years. He knows the offense like the back of his hand," Moore said. "He's accurate and knows where to go with the football."
Junior Noah Lee will be the backup and, like Blackwood and Smith before him, will also get reps elsewhere in the offense.
--
Offense
The Tigers have averaged 41 points per game each of the last two seasons. However, this year they return just two starters.
The good news is one of those will be senior running back RI Fletcher. Fletcher had 2,124 all-purpose yards, including 1,306 rushing, a season ago with 24 total touchdowns and has multiple Division I college offers.
Fletcher will move around the offense as will Lincoln Bryant, who also plays running back. Moore said both are "amazing athletes."
Stinnett Hagemann saw plenty of action last year as fullback and tight end and now will step up as the starter.
At receiver, Hartselle lost Izayah Fletcher and Eli Tidwell who, Moore said, were "two of the best to ever play at Hartselle." Blackwood was the third receiver, but will now play at quarterback.
Hartselle will rely on multiple guys to fill the holes left. Those include Jayden Morris, Jace Meadows, Trammel Hurley, Brady Holt, Noah Lee and Markus Tapscott, the latter of which is a 6-foot-6 basketball player that has returned to football.
Along the offensive line the starters will be Scout Arp at tackle, Harrison Tapscott at center, Jayden Shekell at guard, Jaylyn Grissom at guard and Elliott Hawes at tackle. The line will average 290-300 pounds.
--
Defense
Along the defensive line, junior Porter Simmons returns as a starter. Simmons has started since he was a freshman. Senior Christian Baulding, a transfer from James Clemens, will play nose guard and defensive end, while junior Andrew Carroll, another transfer, will play as well.
At linebacker, Jake Haynes returns to lead the defense. Justin Metz will play the other linebacker spot, while Jameson Falciani will play a hybrid linebacker/defensive end.
In the secondary, Jakaleb Goodwin and Drake Borden both return as starting cornerbacks. Peyton Steele returns at safety.
Jace Preuitt and Cole Miles, will play the hybrid outside linebacker/strong safety spot with Ethan Arnold in the mix as well.
Moore said the defense will rotate in several young guys for depth.
"The best part of where we're at now is our sophomore class, which has never lost a game junior high to JV, is talented and ready to play," Moore said. "Those guys will layer into the defense and give us some great depth. We feel like we can go 21-22 deep on defense."
--
Must-see games
Hartselle opens the season on Aug. 25 at rival Austin. The Tigers also have big rivalry games at home against Cullman on Sept. 8 and at home against Muscle Shoals on Oct. 6, the latter of which has decided the region each of the last two seasons.
--
Final word
"We have high expectations every year no matter who we have returning. We expect to win and that's the mark of a great program and team," Moore said. "Sometimes you might get a team that's not as talented, but they find a way to win because that's all they know how to do."
