They say that third time’s the charm, and in Hartselle’s case that was surely the case.
The Tigers, after two wins in the Class 5A state tournament Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex, will play for a state championship.
Hartselle, facing Spanish Fort for the third time in the semifinals in the past five seasons, finally defeated the Toros.
A 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9 victory pushes the Tigers (53-11) into today's 2 p.m. championship game against Mountain Brook.
Spanish Fort swept Hartselle in last year's semifinals on its way to a championship. In 2016, the Toros beat the Tigers in four sets.
“It was really sweet to beat them to get to the finals after they put us out last year,” Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger said. “This year we have faced a lot of adversity so to be here in the state finals, I’m really excited for them.”
On Tuesday, the Tigers came from behind 23-20 in the first set to win 25-23.
“That was huge,” Lybarger said. “But that just shows you everything that you need to know about this group. These girls are fighters and they’re not going to give in. They’re going to fight down to the last point.”
In Mountain Brook, Hartselle will be facing another opponent with championship experience. The Spartans (34-12) won last year's Class 7A title and are in the finals for the fifth time in seven years. They won championships in each of the four previous appearances.
Hornets fall in 5
Hatton, in its first trip to the state tournament since 2017, fell in five sets in the Class 2A quarterfinals to defending state champion G.W. Long. The Rebels beat the Hornets 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12. The Hornets finished 32-24.
“Of course, I’m very disappointed in the loss. We had two controversial calls in the fifth set that gave G.W. a cushion,” Hatton coach Lori Huffaker said. “But I am super proud of our team for fighting back after losing two sets to the defending state champs and then winning that fourth set. Losing the fifth set by three is tough, it was heartbreaking. But I love our girls and I was so proud of their effort.”
Lions reach semifinals
Lindsay Lane reached the 1A semifinals for the second time in three years before losing to Bayshore Christian 25-20, 25-16, 25-17. The Lions finished 36-8. Cara Glass' nine kills led Lindsay Lane to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 quarterfinal win over Kinston.
East Limestone swept
Ella Broadhead and Emily Buhl had 14 kills each in 18-time defending state champion Bayside Academy's 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 win over East Limestone (18-12) in the 5A quarterfinals.
