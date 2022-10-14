HARTSELLE — The Tigers were celebrating Friday night at J.P. Cain Stadium.
They had a lot to celebrate with the 41-14 victory over long-time rival Decatur.
The victory gives Hartselle (9-0, 5-0) the Class 6A, Region 7 championship. It’s Hartselle’s second straight region championship and first back-to-back since 2010 and 2011.
“Winning a region championship is special,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “Winning two in a row is really something special. Winning one is hard. Winning two in a row is pretty incredible.”
Making the celebration even more special was getting to do it on the home field in front of the Hartselle fans. The Tigers played the last four weeks on the road and survived the test with wins over Gadsden City, Oxford, Muscle Shoals and Athens. That has Hartselle ranked No. 6 in 6A last week.
“It’s been so long since we played here that I actually forgot some of our home pre-game routine,” Moore said. “Getting to win this championship in front of our fans is wonderful. It’s great to coach at a place that shares my vision for football success.”
Senior quarterback Jackson Smith played a big role in the celebration. He ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more.
Smith’s 5-yard touchdown pass to fullback Zeke McHan, 4-yard run and 66-yard pass to Eli Tidwell gave Hartselle a 21-7 halftime lead. In the second half, Smith scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards.
It was a double night of celebration for Smith. Friday was his 18th birthday.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with this big win tonight,” Smith said. “I’m so proud of my teammates for what we’ve accomplished this season. We are not stopping with this. We have a lot more we want to do.”
Hartselle’s other touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Ri Fletcher.
The score may have been lopsided against Decatur (6-2, 3-2), but the Red Raiders did give head coach Jere Adcock some positives to take forward.
“We’ve played two of the best 6A teams in the state these last two weeks (Muscle Shoals and Hartselle),” Adcock said. “I think that experience is going to help us a lot in the playoffs.”
Decatur was undefeated before losing to Muscle Shoals, 42-28, last week. The loss to Hartselle secures the No. 3 spot in the playoffs out of Region 7. It looks like Decatur will travel to Fort Payne in the first round.
The Red Raiders found the end zone twice against Hartselle using the passing combo of seniors Ellis Dickman to Jayden Brown. They connected on scoring plays of 27 and 37 yards. Last week against Muscle Shoals, they connected four times for touchdowns.
Hartselle has won the last five meetings in the rivalry, which dates back to 1917. The series record, which is in dispute, is still in Decatur’s favor at either 59-30 or 60-29-1.
The Tigers have now won 22 straight regular season games. Moore is now 26-5 in three seasons at Hartselle. In eight seasons as a head coach at three schools, he’s 74-17 with three region championships.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.