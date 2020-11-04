HARTSELLE — With November here, that means it’s high school football playoff time. The first round of the AHSAA playoffs is this week, with 12 area teams in the postseason.
Among those teams are the Hartselle Tigers (7-3), who have been the model of consistency when it comes to the playoffs. This will be their 14th trip to the playoffs in the last 15 seasons. Eight of those years they advanced past to the first round.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” junior linebacker/running back Kaleb “Mookie” Moore said. “And I feel like we can do better and go further than we did last year.”
This year’s first-round opponent is familiar: Briarwood Christian (7-2).
The schools have met four times, all since 2010. They've split those four games, with two going into overtime. The biggest margin of victory was 11 points.
“These two teams have met several times, multiple times in the playoffs,” Hartselle coach Bryan Moore said. “I think there’s a lot of tradition with Briarwood, and our kids know that.”
Hartselle and Briarwood have met twice in the playoffs, back-to-back years in 2010-11, both in the semifinals. Briarwood won the first meeting 24-21 in overtime, and the Tigers won 16-14 a year later.
The oldest of this year's Tigers were only 8 when those games were played.
Hartselle won 14-7 in overtime in 2018 and, after leading 10-7 in the fourth quarter, lost 21-10 in 2019.
“I think it’s good when you play somebody several times, it allows you to settle into the game early,” Bryan Moore said. “Last year was a team that struggled by Hartselle standards, but they went down there and were beating them in the fourth quarter before two bad plays cost them the game.
“I think we have a better team this year, and for those guys to go on the road, compete and come up just short. I think that’s big for our kids and has them looking forward to this game.”
