Hartselle Karsi Lentz 1201.jpg

Hartselle infielder Karsi Lentz signed Wednesday to play softball at Auburn University in Montgomery. Lentz, a first-team Class 6A All-State selection, hit a school record 17 home runs last season. She hit .417 with 62 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Lentz also posted a 7-4 pitching record. [JIM MEADOWS/FOR THE DAILY]
