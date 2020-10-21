For 16 years the Hartselle Tigers football program remained the model of stability.
That's how many years former head coach Bob Godsey roamed the sidelines at J.P. Cain Stadium, and the program remained virtually the same from the moment he stepped on campus until he left.
Godsey's success is what allowed for that stability. He amassed a 141-51 record in 16 seasons with five region championships and the school's only football state championships.
But Godsey retired from public school teaching after the 2018 season and left to take the head coaching position at Madison Academy. That left Hartselle needing a new football head coach for only the sixth time since the 1950s.
The Tigers brought in Bo Culver fresh off a trip to the 4A state championship game with Deshler, but the fit never seemed right. Culver left after a year and is now coaching the East Lawrence Eagles.
This year Hartselle brought in Bryan Moore, another successful coach who in five seasons at Eufaula and Jasper had accumulated a 48-12 record.
Hartselle has had three different coaches in three seasons, and all have been among the most successful in north Alabama at various times.
However, talented as they may be, new coaches introduce changes, and for a program that is used to stability, it was a tough adjustment to make.
"It's definitely been a challenge," said senior offensive lineman Ryan Garrison. "Hartselle was used to the same coach for so long, and to have three coaches in three years, that's tough to get used to."
New coaches weren’t the only change at Hartselle though.
After Godsey's final season, 23 seniors graduated, and another 26 graduated after last season.
Of the 87 players currently on the roster, the Tigers have just 12 seniors and 13 juniors. Of those 12 seniors, only five were on the roster last season.
"We have a lot of young talent, which is great, but it also means you have a lot of growing together," Garrison said. "Me and seniors do our best to set a good example and thankfully these young guys are really mature for their age."
"Growing takes time and we're just taking it one step at a time."
Going back to normal
When Hartselle moved from Godsey to Culver, it represented a complete 180-degree switch in coaching philosophies.
Bringing in Moore was like going back to the old ways of Hartselle football.
"Coach Godsey was very old schoo,l and Coach Culver was newer school," Garrison said. "Coach Moore coming in was like going back to that old school again."
Garrison said there are a lot of comparisons that are easy to make in Moore and Godsey.
"I see a lot of Coach Godsey in Coach Moore," he said. "The way they focus on the small details, on the field and off, they have a lot of the same qualities."
Being compared to Godsey is something Moore doesn't take for granted.
"I talk to Godsey at least once every few weeks, and I really go to him for advice, so it's a huge compliment to me to even be mentioned in the same sentence as that guy," Moore said. "He's a hall of fame coach, and I can only aspire to do what he's doing here."
Reestablishing stability
After this season, Garrison will never suit up for the Tigers again. But while he may not be a part the program's future, that doesn't mean he isn't focused on it.
"We really wanted to bring back that stability that this program had for so many years," he said. "There's a lot of young guys on this team, and my hope is that their future will be very bright at Hartselle."
The Tigers (6-3, 4-2 Class 6A, Region 8) lost two of their first three games this season, but they've made steady progress while winning five of their past six. They'll try to continue their upswing this week at Buckhorn (4-5, 3-3).
Having seniors that are dedicated to the future of a program is vital, but Moore said it's not surprising.
"That's just what Hartselle is. It's about building heart and toughness, and those kids understand that because that's how they were trained," he said. "I plan on being at Hartselle for a long time, and I'm trying to build this program all the way down to the youth leagues."
"Going 7-3 and making the playoffs, which we can do this week, would be a great start to that, and a lot of that is because of these seniors. What they've overcome the past three years, it really speaks to what kind of men they are."
