MOUNTAIN BROOK — Despite their youth, the Hartselle Tigers felt coming into the season they had what it took to be just as good as they've been in recent years. Friday night showed they’re not quite there yet.
The Tigers went on the road Friday to Mountain Brook hoping to hand the defending 6A champions their first loss of the season. Instead, a disastrous first half led to a 53-35 loss for Hartselle.
“You don’t often win games early, but you can definitely lose them,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “The start was not good at all. I thought we came out a little anxious, and we just couldn’t score."
The Spartans came out on fire, hitting five shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Despite this, Hartselle was able to stay within eight points by the end of the quarter. The second quarter was when things went off the rails.
Mountain Brook hit two more 3-pointers in the first minute of the second quarter, sparking a 17-3 run that led to a 34-12 halftime lead. During the quarter, the Tigers couldn't buy a bucket.
“Give credit to them, they made it kind of mucky,” Key said. “They hurried our catch-and-shoot opportunities. It felt like we were shooting not to miss at times.”
The seven 3s in the first nine minutes of the game didn’t help matters.
“I’m sure that had an effect, because they were making them and we weren’t,” Key said. “The disappointing part is we let guys we didn’t want to shoot get open shots.”
Hartselle turned it around in the second half, outscoring the Spartans 23-22. But they were never able to get any closer than 13 points.
Luke Ward led the Tigers with nine points, while Kiah Key had eight. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis was the game’s only double-digit scorer, finishing with 12.
The loss snapped Hartselle’s three-game winning streak, dropping the Tigers to 3-4. Mountain Brook was just another in a long line of championship caliber teams that have filled Hartselle’s schedule so far. Key hopes the loaded schedule will pay dividends.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do. We haven’t found our identity yet. Sometimes it feels like we have our finger on the pulse of the team and then we don’t,” Key said. “The good thing is my guys aren't scared to come to places like this and compete. Playing teams like that makes you better. We just have to figure out how to put it all together,”
Hartselle girls 49, Mountain Brook 46: Hartselle overcame deficits at the end of the first and third quarters Friday to pull out a thrilling win.
The Tigers trailed 17-11 after the end of the first quarter but outscored the Spartans 17-8 in the second, capped by a 3-point buzzer beater by Masyn Marchbanks.
Hartselle again was down midway through the fourth, trailing 46-41. The Tigers shut Mountain Brook out in the final four minutes, closing on a 9-0 run to seal the win.
Marchbanks finished with a game high 25 points, while Gracie Hill had seven. Emma Stearns led Mountain Brook with 21.
