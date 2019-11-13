HARTSELLE — Pitchers Beau Fletcher and Addison Parker signed Wednesday to play baseball in college.
Both pitchers star for Hartselle head coach William Booth.
The 6-foot, 190 pound Fletcher signed with Troy University. He was a Decatur Daily All-Area selection last season after striking out 96 in 70 innings while going 7-5 with one save.
Troy is coached by Mark Smartt and competes in the Sun Belt Conference.
Parker will play at Tennessee-Martin for former Auburn catcher Ryan Jenkins. The Skyhawks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.
