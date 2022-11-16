HARTSELLE — It was a dream come true Tuesday for Coleman “Bull” Mizell.
One of the top hitters on Hartselle’s state championship baseball team signed to play for the University of Alabama.
“I committed to Alabama two years ago at the start of my sophomore year in school,” Mizell said. “I am glad to finally get to take the next big step.”
Mizell (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) has taken a lot of big steps in his baseball career this year.
The left-handed hitter was the Class 6A Hitter of the Year with a .504 batting average while hitting 10 home runs, 19 doubles and driving in 56 runs during the Tigers' run to the Class 6A crown. He was one of six Hartselle first-team All-State selections.
“Having the opportunity to play baseball in the SEC and for the school that I’ve always been a fan of is a special feeling,” Mizell said.
Prep Baseball Report lists Mizell as the No. 1 player in the state in the Class of 2023. Teammate Jack Smith, who is signing today with Arkansas, is ranked at No. 5.
The list of former Hartselle players in the SEC is continuing to grow. Pitchers Elliott Bray, William Turner and Caleb Pittman are freshmen on the team at Auburn. Hartselle juniors Peyton Steele and JoJo Williamson have both committed to sign with Alabama next year.
Mizell’s future got a big boost when he spent nine days in Cary, N.C., this summer taking part in the MLB/USA Baseball Prospect Development Camp. The best players from around the country are invited to train and compete while being coached by some of the game’s best coaches. It’s also a great showcase event for major league scouts to attend.
“It was like a real training camp. We got up every morning at 6 a.m. for workouts before we started playing games the rest of the day,” Mizell said. “I got to meet a lot of really good baseball people. I tried to soak up as much baseball knowledge as I could.”
Mizell said over the nine days of the camp only two fast balls were thrown that were less than 90 mph.
“Just the fact that you were seeing constant velocity like that everyday made it special,” Mizell said. “I had some good days. I hit two home runs while I was there. I had days where I went 0 for 4. That’s just baseball. You can’t get too high or too low.”
The success in North Carolina and the high prospect rating makes it possible that Mizell may never make it to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama. His dreams of professional baseball may get here quicker than imagined.
“Several major league teams have contacted me about Bull,” Hartselle baseball coach William Booth said. “There’s a lot to like. He’s got a beautiful left-handed swing. He hits with power and he’s fast.”
Playing in the SEC for Alabama or jumping into pro baseball is really a win-win situation for Mizell.
“I just want to be the best player I can be either at Alabama or in pro baseball,” Mizell said. “Whatever happens, I just want to help my team win.”
