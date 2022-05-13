HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers enter today's semifinal playoff series vs. Hazel Green on an amazing run.
The Tigers have won 35 of 39 games this season with just one loss to an in-state school and swept through three playoff opponents with a 6-0 record.
Hartselle has outscored playoff opponents Huffman, Mountain Brook and Buckhorn by a 74-7 tally. Four of those seven runs allowed came last Friday in a 6-4 win over Buckhorn.
There are several reasons for the dominating play. Probably the most mentioned is the starting rotation of Elliott Bray, Caleb Pittman and William Turner. The senior trio is a combined 23-3.
That’s the kind of numbers that probably excite Auburn Tigers coach Butch Thompson. All three of those Hartselle Tigers have signed to play at Auburn.
Pitching is important to a successful season, but great hitting also means a lot. Hartselle has that in a lineup that can hit from top to bottom.
Two of the big bats in the order are sophomore Peyton Steele and junior Coleman “Bull” Mizell. Steele bats third in the lineup and is hitting .336 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs. Mizell bats behind Steele and is hitting a team-leading .512 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs.
Those are the kind of numbers that are bound to excite Alabama coach Brad Bohannon. Both Steele and Mizell have been committed to play for the Crimson Tide since last season.
“It’s all about hard work with these guys,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “They both put in a lot of hours of work to get to the level they’ve reached. Good work habits can take them both a long way.”
With three players going to Auburn and two more expected to sign with Alabama, there could be some interesting matchups in the future when the Tigers and Tide meet.
“I’m looking forward to getting to face Elliott (Bray) in college one day,” Mizell said, “but first we’ve got some business to take care of as teammates.”
Opponents have found wading through Hartselle’s three-headed pitching monster of Bray, Turner and Pittman a daunting task. Wading through the batting order is just as dangerous.
“There’s no doubt that we can hit the ball,” Steele said. “Everybody can hit. That takes a lot of pressure off you when you know if you don’t get the job done that the next man will.”
Hartselle’s batting order starts with Eli Tidwell (.258, 3 home runs, 25 RBIs). He’s followed by Jo Williamson (.415, 19 doubles, 32 RBIs). Then it’s Steele and Mizell.
After Mizell at cleanup, it’s Brodie Morrow (.317, 4, 34), Greyson Howard (.328, 3, 26), Bray (.404, 12 doubles, 27), Cam Palahach (.313, 15 RBIs) and Cade Miles (.320, 3, 26).
Last season, Mizell batted second in the order, hit .272 and drove in 23 runs. Steele hit in the fifth spot with a .362 average and three home runs.
“I worked hard with some hitting coaches to improve my swing this season,” MIzell said. “I think a lot of it for me is just getting better with more experience. The game just seems to slow down.”
In the playoffs, Mizell is hitting .473 (9 for 19) with three home runs, a double and 11 RBIs.
Steele admits that he got off to a rough start this season, but has turned it on in the playoffs. He’s hitting .470 (8 for 17) with two doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs.
“When pitchers find out you are committed to Alabama they pitch you a little different,” Steele said. “You see more curveballs, but having someone like ‘Bull’ behind me in the lineup helps. Pitchers don’t want to face him with runners on base. They got to throw me strikes.”
Morrow has also picked up his game in the playoffs with a .450 average with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBIs. Bray is hitting .647 with nine RBIs.
Hartselle has all that hitting and pitching on the table when Hazel Green tries to spoil the Tigers’ dream of returning to the state championship series that starts next Thursday.
Hazel Green won the 6A state championship in 2018. Hartselle is 3-0 all-time vs. Hazel Green in the playoffs. The Tigers got the wins when the playoff rounds were single games in 1992, 1994 and 1998.
The visiting Trojans are on an impressive run of their own with impressive series sweeps over Gardendale, Oxford and Chelsea by a combined 45-18.
“Hazel Green is a team that got hot going into the playoffs,” Booth said. “They can be a real challenge.”
