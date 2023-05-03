Playoff series for four area teams start Wednesday and Thursday. The teams play a doubleheader on the first day. If a third game is needed, it will be played the next day.
--
Wednesday
Class 2A: Donoho (23-3) at Lindsay Lane (26-9), Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. (Thursday, 3:30 p.m.)
Next: Winner advances to play the Vincent (26-4) at Whitesburg Christian (18-11) winner in the semifinals. The Class 2A state finals begin May 15 at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Jacksonville State on May 16 starting at 4 p.m.
Head coach: Charles Morrison
Lindsay Lane: Ray Anderson is the pitching ace with an 11-1 record and 0.812 ERA. Anderson averages two strikeouts an inning with 143 in 69 innings. He struck out 20 last week vs. North Sand Mountain. Outfielder Max Morrison is hitting .407 with a .547 on-base percentage. He has stolen 47 bases and scored 50 runs. Alex Cook is hitting .446 with 16 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 41 RBI. Anderson has signed with Northwest Shoals. Morrison has signed with Calhoun.
Did you know? Lindsay Lane was the runner-up team in Class 1A last season. This is just the program’s fifth season to compete in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
--
Thursday
Class 6A: Oxford (33-6) at Hartselle (28-7), Thursday, 5 p.m. (Friday, 5 p.m.)
Next: Winner advances to play the Gardendale (24-11) at Cullman (21-19) winner in the semifinals. The Class 6A state finals start May 16 at 4 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Jacksonville State on May 17 beginning at 10 a.m.
Head coach: William Booth
Hartselle: Outfielder Coleman Mizell is hitting .516 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles and 58 RBIs. Outfielder Peyton Steele is hitting .354 with seven home runs, 13 doubles and 34 RBIs. Mizell has signed with Alabama. Steele is committed to Alabama. Pitcher Jack Smith is 8-1 with a .799 ERA. In two playoff games, the Arkansas signee has thrown 11 2/3 hitless innings with 21 strikeouts and one walk.
Did you know? Hartselle is seeking to repeat as state champion and to claim the program’s 10th all-time championship. The Tigers won three in a row from 1990-91-92 and two in a row in 1999 and 2000.
--
Class 4A: Saint John Paul II (23-10) at Priceville (28-5), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. (Friday, 4:30 p.m.)
Next: Winner advances to play the Etowah (24-11) at West Limestone (25-11) winner in the semifinals. The Class 4A state finals start May 16 at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Jacksonville State on May 17 starting at 4 p.m.
Head coach: Preston Potter
Priceville: Second baseman Zach Chaney is hitting .408 with 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 34 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Catcher Wes Walker is hitting .389 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBIs. Pitcher Thomas Kerby is 6-0 with two saves and a 1.51 ERA. The lefty has struck out 94 in 51 innings. Troy signee JoJo Garrison is 8-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.
Did you know? This is just the second time Priceville has advanced to the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs did it in 2005 in Class 2A.
--
Class 4A: Etowah (24-11) at West Limestone (25-11), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. (Friday, 4:30 p.m.)
Next: Winner advances to play the Saint John Paul II (23-10) at Priceville (28-5) winner in the semifinals. The Class 4A state finals start May 16 at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Jacksonville State on May 17 starting at 4 p.m.
Head coach: Ryan Griffin
West Limestone: UAB signee Colin Patterson stars on the mound and with the bat. He’s 9-2 with 121 strikeouts in 72 innings and a 1.36 ERA. In two playoff games, Patterson is 2-0 with 20 strikeouts and one earned run in 14 innings. He is also hitting .395 with 26 stolen bases. Braxton Griffin leads the team with a .471 average. Cooper Phillips is hitting .436.
Did you know? The Wildcats under head coach Michael Nave won the 1987 Class 3A state championship. In 1988, Nave coached the school’s football team to the state championship game.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.