Moriah Taylor is heading down to near the beach to continue her basketball career.
The four-time All-State selection at Hartselle announced Wednesday on Twitter that she is transferring to the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida. She has two more seasons of eligibility.
“West Florida is a place where winning and winning championships are expected,” Taylor said. “That’s exactly what it was like at Hartselle. So I’ve missed the environment. I’m glad to be back in it.”
The West Florida Argonauts are a NCAA Division II program and compete in the Gulf South Conference. That means Taylor and her new teammates will visit UAH next season.
West Florida is coached by Stephanie Lawrence Yelton.
The 5-foot-4 shooting guard averaged eight minutes a game this past season for Georgia State. She scored 65 points, hit 18 of 37 3-point field goal attempts and averaged 3 points.
West Florida had four seniors and a graduate transfer on its roster last season. Three of five players were guards.
