Moriah Taylor is looking for a new place to play college basketball.
The former Hartselle All-State selection announced Tuesday via social media that she is leaving Georgia State. Taylor has placed her name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. She has two more seasons of eligibility.
The 5-foot-4 shooting guard averaged eight minutes a game this season for the Panthers (10-16). She scored 65 points, hit 18 of 37 3-point field goal attempts and averaged 3 points.
In the 2020-2021 season, Taylor averaged 15 minutes a game and 4.9 points. In the 2019-2020 season, she averaged 17 minutes a game and averaged 4.9 points.
Taylor was a four-time All-State selection at Hartselle. She averaged 18 points a game in her senior season. She led the Tigers to two Morgan County championships, two area championships, a regional championship and a third-place finish at the state tournament.
