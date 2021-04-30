HARTSELLE — For the second week in a row, Hartselle picked up a big playoff sweep.
The Tigers knocked off Homewood in two games (7-2, 3-0), punching their ticket to the state quarterfinals.
A big reason why was ace pitcher Elliott Bray. The Junior Auburn commit had a huge game, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out 13.
“I had three pitches working, and normally it’s going to be a good day when I have three going,” Bray said. “I felt good out there, and my team was really big behind me. They made some great defensive plays.”
Hartselle head coach William Booth was impressed with Bray's performance.
“He’ll be Auburn’s No. 1 guy one day,” Booth said.
The second game was a stalemate for five innings with both teams struggling to hit. Hartselle found life in the sixth inning when JoJo Williamson blasted a double into left centerfield. The sophomore finished the game with two hits and an RBI.
“I was just trying to be big for the team,” Williamson said. “I tried to bunt the first pitch, and then I got lucky and got a little double. It was a good game for me.”
Glavine Segars, the team’s catcher and nine-hole hitter, drove Williamson in with an RBI double that gave the Tigers a lead they’d never relinquish.
“I was down early in the series but just kept grinding because I knew I could help my team more than just behind the plate,” Segars said. “When Jo got that hit, I knew I was going to score him.”
With the series win, the Tigers advance to the quarterfinals where they will play at Oxford's Choccolocco Park.
Hartselle’s last series with the Yellow Jackets was two years ago, when they stunned Oxford in a first-round upset.
“I was a freshman, and I pitched that Game 3 where we beat them,” Bray said. “Hopefully we can have a similar result.”
Hartselle 7, Homewood 2: Game 1 featured four lead changes before the Tigers pulled away late.
Hartselle made excellent use of small ball: stealing base, bunting and driving in runs on sacrifices.
“That’s been a big deal for us here in the playoffs. We probably would have lost a game if we hadn’t been doing It,” said Booth. “We’ve been wanting to bunt all year, and our guys have finally convinced themselves they can be successful doing it.”
Coleman Mizell led the team with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
