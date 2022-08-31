HARTSELLE — Hartselle's Jack Smith is living the dream.
Playing quarterback is a goal many kids share growing up as they toss footballs in the backyard, but for Smith his dream was more specific.
"Ever since sixth grade when I transferred here, all I've wanted to do is play quarterback for Hartselle," Smith said. "I waited behind some really good quarterbacks, so to finally get my shot. It's a dream come true."
The 6-foot-3 senior signal caller, who is committed to play baseball at Arkansas, is turning heads as well with what he's accomplished so far on the football field. Through two games Smith has thrown for 512 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Under his leadership, the Hartselle offense has averaged 42 points per game in two blowout wins over Austin (45-17) and Jackson-Olin (39-6).
"He's exceeded my expectations," said Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore. "He's played in the offense, took care of the ball and done the things we needed him to do. He's exceeded expectations, but Jack just has a way of doing that."
Now comes the challenge that all quarterbacks must eventually face, the first road start.
Smith won't get an easy one as the Tigers travel to Cullman on Friday for the annual meeting between the two heated rivals.
Woodard Stadium, home of the Cullman Bearcats, has been unforgiving for new Tiger quarterbacks in the past. Since Hartselle and Cullman started meeting annually again in 2010, the Tigers have lost just three games to the Bearcats. Two of those games took place on the road, with the Tigers breaking in a new quarterback in each instance.
Smith knows the challenge ahead will be a daunting one.
"This is a big game. Cullman is a great team and a great program," Smith said. "I know the atmosphere will be different than I've faced so far. It's going to be loud."
Smith said he has been preparing extensively for the challenge that Cullman will present on Friday.
"We've been blasting the radio pretty loud in practice," he said. "I've also been watching a ton of film. They're a fundamentally sound defense so you have to be smart with what you do. You can't make mistakes or they'll make you pay."
But while Smith recognizes the challenge ahead, there is no sign of fear. The growing confidence of a quarterback with two wins under his belt already was on full display.
"I feel like I'm ready for this," Smith said. "I was able to play in the game last year as a receiver and fullback, so I kind of know what to expect. Obviously, it's different as a quarterback, but I think as long as we stay within ourselves and play our ball we'll be fine."
