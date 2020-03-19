The Hartselle High boys basketball program took yet other step forward this season under head coach Faron Key.
The Tigers made it to Wallace State for the Northwest Regional for the first time since 2003. It was only their fourth appearance at regionals since the AHSAA went to the regional format in 1994. The three appearances came in 1994, 2001 and 2003.
Hartselle beat Minor in double overtime in the regional semifinals. It then fell to Bessemer City by one point in the regional final.
Key’s efforts in rebuilding Hartselle as a successful boys basketball program earned him the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A Coach of the Year award.
He has also been selected as the Daily’s boys Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year.
“Nothing in our run ever felt over our heads,” Key said. “You’ll hear coaches say, ‘We weren’t even supposed to be here.’ Well, we felt like we belonged really all year long.”
The appearance at the Northwest Regional this season was an example of the work Key has done with Hartselle. His team won its first area championship since 2008 last season.
The Tigers now want to aim higher next season. They return leading scorer Brody Peebles along with key pieces in Kiah Key, Trent Wright and Luke Ward.
“When your junior high kids see your guys compete in close games against some of the best teams, it really creates a hunger,” Key said. “Getting there was part of it, but sustaining that success and expecting it is something we’ll work on.”
