HARTSELLE — It took four quarters and four overtimes, but one team finally survived.
In a game that's hard to put into words, the Cullman Bearcats outlasted Hartselle 72-70 to win the Class 6A, Area 14 championship.
"They made one more play than we did," said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. "It felt like whoever had the ball last would win, and we had it. Kiah (Key) made a great decision on the shot, it just didn't go in."
Fighting from behind the entire game, time and again the Tigers found a way to stay within striking distance.
Ryan Dunn tied the game at 55, erasing a 15-point, second-half deficit to send it to overtime. Kiah Key raced the length of the court in three seconds for a buzzer-beating 3 to send it to the fourth overtime.
Eventually the magic ran out.
"We've been doing it all year. Our record sucks because we play the best teams this state has to offer," said coach Key. "I thought we lost our poise early in the second half, but my guys put in a heck of an effort to bring us back."
"We just fell one play short," he added
Kiah Key led the Tigers with 22 points. Ryan Dunn had 16, while Rylan Smothers added 13.
Tucker Cagle led Cullman with 27.
Hartselle will travel Tuesday to take on No. 1 Pinson Valley in the state subregionals.
The game is a rematch of two years ago when the Indians upset Hartselle on the road in the subregionals when the Tigers were ranked No. 1.
"We're certainly not afraid," Faron Key said. "We like playing with our backs against the wall. We're going to put together a plan to go try and do something that I'm sure everyone thinks is impossible."
