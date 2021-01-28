HARTSELLE — Trent Wright's go-ahead basket Friday gave Hartselle a one-point victory over Class 6A No. 1 Huffman and sent shock waves across the state.
Everywhere except Hartselle that is.
“That’s just another day in the business,” Wright said of the win over the defending 6A champs. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so that was just another milestone that we get to check off.”
The Tigers, now 21-2 and the new No. 1 team in 6A, no longer get surprised when winning huge games. They expect it.
“Hartselle used to be known for playing local teams like Brewer and Priceville, but now we’re branching out and playing some of the best teams in the state,” said Wright. “It really speaks to the culture change because we know how good we can be.”
Senior Brody Peebles said the Tigers' confidence has been boosted by their coaches.
“We’re not afraid to go up against the best teams in the state," Peebles said. "We want to compete and win championships, and those are the teams we have to play to get there.”
--
Building a program
Hartselle has established itself as a bona fide top program in Class 6A, but it wasn’t always like that. When coach Faron Key took over before the 2014 season, he knew what his goals were and he knew a lot of work lay ahead to reach them.
“That was a conversation we had as a family before I took the job. We knew the task at hand, building a program, was going to take a lot of time and hard work,” Key said. “If you expect your kids to put the work in, then you have to do it yourself.”
The fruits of the labor by everyone involved have begun to show in recent years. The Tigers achieved 19 wins in Key’s third season, and last year they had their best season yet, winning 25-plus games and advancing all the way to the regional finals. Now, the Tigers are one of the top programs in Class 6A, arguably the toughest classification in the state.
“Good programs are continuums,” Key said. “The goal every year is to play our best game in the last game, whether it’s a championship or not. Then, win or lose, after a few days it’s time to get back and get to work for next year.”
--
More than a player
Hartselle has gained renown in recent years because of the play of Brody Peebles. The star senior guard, who has committed to Liberty, is one of the top players in the state and a human highlight reel.
“I think we get a lot of teams’ best shots because of Brody,” Key said. “Teams want to go up against him and shut him down.”
But as more teams learn this season, the Tigers are more than just one player. When it came down to the wire against Huffman, it was Wright, not Peebles, taking the final shot.
“Brody could have easily taken that shot. He’s one of the best players to ever come through Hartselle,” Wright said. “But he trusted me to take it, and I really appreciate that trust.”
Now teams are realizing defeating the Tigers means more than just stopping Peebles.
“I think that’s an opponent thing,” said Key. “We know what we have on our team. And that best part is we have guys that are just now starting to play their best basketball.”
--
Blocking out the noise
The Tigers learned they had risen to the top of Class 6A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association boys basketball rankings were released Wednesday night.
Earlier, the Tigers were unsure of how high they'd climb after being ranked No. 4 last week. But whether they had jumped to No. 3, 2 or even 1, it made no difference.
“It’s cool and all to see, but we know how good we are and we know how much we still have to work to get to where we want to be,” said Peebles. “Whether we’re ranked No. 1 or not ranked, we know what we’re capable of. The only thing that matters is who’s No. 1 at the end of the season.”
