HARTSELLE — There was a feeling in the air. Eventually one was going to fall.
To say Hartselle had a bad shooting night Friday would be an understatement. The Tigers finished 3-of-22 from beyond the 3-point line, including 12 straight misses.
But in the end, all that mattered was one 3, as senior Ryan Dunn swished a shot at the buzzer to give Hartselle a thrilling 51-50 win over Cullman.
"Every timeout I was telling them the same thing: Try to get it inside, and if it's not there, kick it out for the shot," said Hartselle head coach Faron Key said. "We were never going to stop shooting."
And if you thought the Tigers' poor night shooting would dampen their confidence? Think again. With six seconds remaining in the game, there was only one shot Dunn was taking.
"I may or may not have told Ryan to end it," Key said. "Go for the 3."
"I wasn't about to drive for a tie. I wanted the win," added Dunn.
But the shot never would have happened had it not been for the heroics of fellow senior Thomas Itsede.
After the Tigers missed two shots to tie the game, Itsede stepped up, forcing a turnover on the inbounds pass to give Hartselle new life.
"We thought we had a chance at a steal, and T.I. (Thomas Itsede) made what was the biggest play of the game until that shot," Key said.
Itsede led the team in scoring with 14 points, while Dunn finished with 13. Garrison Sharpe led Cullman with 18.
The win was also the biggest of the year for the Tigers, as they locked up hosting the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament.
"That's the biggest game we've had here since Pinson (Valley) came here and upset us a few years ago in subregionals," Key said. "At the end of the day, we're still going to have to beat a good team to win the area championship. But to earn the chance to have it in our home gym, it's a big deal."
--
Hartselle girls 45, Cullman 34: Gracie Hill led Hartselle with 14 points as the Tigers took down Cullman Friday night.
Anna Burroughs had 11, while Hannah Burks added eight. Ava McSwaim led Cullman with 17.
Hartselle led 12-10 after the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters.
