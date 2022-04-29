HARTSELLE — Hartselle’s offensive fireworks not only lit up the scoreboard last weekend, but had high school baseball fans across the state buzzing.
The Tigers pummeled Huffman in two games by a combined 52-0 (30-0 in game one, 22-0 game two.)
“That was pretty cool,” said second baseman Jo Williamson, who had four hits and three RBIs in game one against Huffman. “It’s always fun to get a win, and we’re just trying to get better every day.”
Hartselle’s players continue to maintain focus on the team’s ultimate goal, which is to win the school’s eighth state championship.
However, keeping that focus becomes more difficult week by week.
When the Tigers made a run to the 2021 state finals, they did so while defying expectations.
That’s not the case this year.
Hartselle is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, No. 1 across all classifications in Alabama by Prep Baseball Report and No. 14 in the entire country by Perfect Game. The Tigers sit 31-4 currently with a 16-game win streak and feature a roster littered with college Division I talent.
“We’re not quite the underdogs that we were last year,” Williamson said. “Teams put a lot more focus into trying to beat us.”
“We’re higher ranked this year and there’s more colleges that comes to our games,” Auburn signee Will Turner added.
But with all the accolades and hoopla the Tigers have created in 2022, for the players, it doesn’t change a thing.
“A lot of us were here last year and it doesn’t really feel any different this year,” Turner said. “Our goal is still the same.”
“We can’t get caught up in the moment, can’t get cocky,” said Williamson. “Practice like we’re the worst team ever and play like we’re the best. That’s what we want to do each week.”
--
Setting the tone
Lost in the frenzy of scoring 52 runs in two games last week was the fact that four Hartselle pitchers combined to throw two no-hitters.
While the Tigers’ offense may grab headlines, the pitching continues to be the backbone of the team.
“We’ve become a hitting team and it’s been nice taking some of the pressure off our pitching,” Williamson said. “Don’t get us wrong though, we still have the best pitching staff and the best defense in the state.”
Hartselle will be on the road this week for the second round of the AHSAA playoffs as it travels to take on Mountain Brook. The Spartans will present a tougher challenge than Huffman, having won 10 of their last 12 games.
Taking the mound for game one will be Turner.
In 2021 Hartselle rotated three pitchers in game one of their five playoffs series. That’s not the case this year as Turner has been giving the job of kickstarting the Tigers each series.
“It’s best two out of three and to win the second you have to win the first,” Turner said. “Setting the tone is the most important thing, and I just go out there and do what I need to do.”
Game one of Hartselle’s series at Mountain Brook will start on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with game two to follow. Game three, if necessary, will take place Saturday at 1 p.m.
