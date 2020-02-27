HARTSELLE — Hartselle softball lost eight seniors from the 2019 squad that made it all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to Spanish Fort in eight innings.
Those eight players also played a role for the Tigers in their run to a state championship in 2018. Luckily for coach Christy Ferguson, the team has some key players returning to help fill in the gaps.
One of those players is Caroline Hill, a Calhoun softball signee. Hill will take over the outfield at center field. She hit .346 last season and was an honorable mention on the Decatur Daily’s Class 5A-7A All-Area softball team.
Hill sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman ahead of the Tigers’ game against Sparkman today:
Question: What made you want to keep playing softball into high school?
Answer: “I just realized I could be pretty good at it, so I just continued with it. That’s really all. I just enjoyed playing it a lot. I just continued to play it.”
Question: What were the biggest adjustments you had to make when you made the jump to high school softball?
Answer: “I had to make two. I started off at Austin in middle school and in ninth grade. That was really different, but my sister was there so she helped me through it. It wasn’t as big of a jump, because I played with them a lot. Then, I moved here when I was a sophomore, and it was a big adjustment. There were different coaches and different teammates.”
Question: How have your responsibilities changed since becoming a senior?
Answer: “Last year, we had a lot of seniors, so they kind of took over. We have to step up now that they’re all gone. Most of them played last year, too. We just have to step up this year for the team.”
Question: How excited are you to be able to play softball in college?
Answer: “I’m really excited. I just love softball. It’s been my dream to play in college since I was like 4. Calhoun is closer to home. I didn’t really want to go too far. I just like the atmosphere there and the coaches.”
Question: What do you plan on studying and why?
Answer: “I want to be a computer software engineer. I really like math. I like to make things work when they’re not supposed to. I like to challenge myself every day.”
