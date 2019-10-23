Hartselle offensive lineman Will Miller recently recovered from a torn MCL that sidelined him for multiple games this season. Miller was back at practice this week. He will be a welcomed addition to a team that is hoping to regain its momentum after a 15-10 loss to Cullman on Friday.
Hartselle has two non-region games remaining, against Hazel Green at home and Scottsboro on the road. Then, it will play in the Class 6A playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of Region 7. Since it is the No. 4 seed, it will travel to play Fort Payne, which finished No. 1 in Region 8.
Having Miller back for the playoffs will be big for Hartselle. He started last season at right guard as the Tigers went undefeated in the regular season and won a playoff game.
Miller, a senior, sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions about this year’s team:
Question: What got you into football?
Answer: “I started in junior high. My dad is one of the assistant coaches here. My brother played his whole life. I grew up playing baseball. Overall, football took over my life when I got to high school. Now, I love it.”
Question: What was it like having a football coach as a father?
Answer: “It was great. Football is everything to us. It’s everything we’ve always done. It’s everywhere for us. Our lives revolve around it.”
Question: What’s been the mood like with the team this year?
Answer: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. There’s been a lot of downs. We’re trying to keep everything positive for everybody. That’s a big thing that I try to do every day for everybody. I like keeping it positive no matter what.”
Question: Even though it may be a down year, Hartselle is still going to the playoffs. How motivated is the team by that?
Answer: “That’s a big thing that keeps us motivated for the last two games, just knowing that we have a chance to go to the playoffs and do something big even though it has been a down year.”
Question: How can you guys rebound from that close loss to Cullman?
Answer: “I think we can use the fact that we lost a rival game as motivation to win these next two games. Then, we can try and use these next two games to help us make a run in the playoffs the best that we can.”
