HARTSELLE — For the second year in a row, the Hartselle Tigers finished the regular season undefeated.
The Tigers defeated Bob Jones 38-31 Friday night to once again reach the 10-0 mark.
"That's special," said Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore. "We haven't lost a regular season game since 2020. That's pretty crazy."
He added, "Now we have to do it in November."
If you want a reason the Tigers were able to pull out the win, look no further than the Fletcher brothers.
Izayah and Ri Fletcher scored four of Hartselle's five touchdowns.
"It feels good knowing we have athletes that can come out and perform," said Izayah. "We trust each other and that's a big deal."
After quarterback Jack Smith opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run, he connected with Izayah on two touchdown bombs of 56 and 50 yards.
The two long balls were a welcomed sight for Izayah, as the deep pass has been the only thing missing from his repertoire this season.
"It's been a struggle the past few weeks just missing on those deep balls. It felt good to finally catch a few," said Izayah.
After Hartselle built a 21-10 lead at halftime, it was little brother Ri's turn in the second half.
The talented junior opened the half with a 73-yard touchdown run, and added another 25-yard score a quarter later.
The drive to outdo each other pushed the Fletchers to their absolute best.
"It's always a competition," said Izayah.
Despite leading 28-10 early in the second half, Hartselle found itself up just seven late in the game.
The Tigers had to roll up their sleeves and get dirty, pounding the ball on the ground to ice the game, much to the delight of their head coach.
"It's not 63-7, so you're having to find different ways to win a game," Moore said. "We've had to do that a lot this season and that's what's going to help in the playoffs."
Hartselle will host Buckhorn next Friday in the first round of the AHSAA state playoffs.
