HARTSELLE — Heading into the fourth quarter of the Cullman game it probably felt like the sky was falling in Hartselle, Alabama.
The Hartselle Tigers had already opened the season with a 31-7 loss to Austin and now here they were two weeks later trailing Cullman 23-0.
Ask any former Hartselle players and they'll tell you that sounds like their worst nightmare.
Fortunately, nightmares don't last forever.
The Tigers exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns against the Bearcats. It didn't result in a win, but the signs were there that the Tigers were finally starting to click.
The next week Hartselle downed Decatur 38-10 and then dominated Columbia 55-0. A big reason why was sophomore receiver Izayah Fletcher.
It doesn't take long to realize the talent that Fletcher has, but through the first 10 quarters of the season, that talent wasn't translating on the field.
This prompted a pep talk from first year head coach Bryan Moore at halftime of the Cullman game.
"I got on him pretty good at halftime," Moore said in an interview after the game. "He has all the talent in the world and we really needed him to step up"
The message was received.
Fletcher had a breakout game in the second half, hauling in touchdown catches of 25 and 33 yards, and securing another catch that set up a third touchdown.
"Something just clicked at halftime," Fletcher said. "I knew what I had to do for us to get where we needed to get to."
He wasn't finished either.
The following week against Decatur he caught six passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a performance that earned him Decatur Daily Player of the Week honors.
It was clear that his confidence was growing, and with it, so was the confidence of the entire Hartselle offense.
"We have a lot more confidence in ourselves," Fletcher said. "We've added some new plays, but for the most part we're not doing anything different than we did those first few weeks. We're just more confident in our abilities and it's showing on the field."
--
A second Fletcher making his mark
Izayah has grabbed most of the headlines in recent weeks, but he's not the only Fletcher on the team making an impact.
Younger brother Ri has also been a crucial part of the Tigers offense this year.
Ri is a freshman, and it's rare that freshmen get significant playing time at a 6A program at Hartselle.
"I didn't really expect to have a big role this year," Ri said. "I knew I was going to be behind starting running back Mookie (Kaleb) Moore, so I didn't expect to play as much as I have."
Coaches obviously saw something in the younger Fletcher and it allowed him to see the field early. Ri started out playing as a third down back, but has seen his role grow more each week.
"At first I was just happy to be able to be on the field. I've been working hard every day and hopefully that will allow my playing time to increase."
--
Bigger challenges ahead
It's no real surprise that the Fletcher brothers have been such a key element in Hartselle's offensive resurgence. After all, they are the sons of former Lawrence County All State and University of Alabama receiver Zach Fletcher.
Still, their past two opponents haven't been 6A heavyweights. With a three-game stretch of Russellville, Athens and Muscle Shoals coming up, the Tigers will get a chance to prove they belong on the big stage.
That starts with a trip to visit the Golden Tigers, whose defense, prior to last week, hadn't given up a single point and had forced 13 turnovers.
"This is a great chance for us to prove what we can do," Izayah said. "They have a good defense, but I think we can go out there and beat them."
The Tigers are still in the running for a home playoff game and maybe even a region title. That would be quite the turnaround after their 4-7 mark last season.
"Last year wasn't who we are or what we want to do," Izayah said. "We've won some games this year, but I believe we can win a lot more."
