HARTSELLE — Running back Ri Fletcher put an exclamation point on Hartselle’s regular season Friday, rushing for 308 yards and six touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Buckhorn 65-20 to improve to 10-0 heading into the Class 6A playoffs.
Hartselle will have a bye next week before opening the playoffs with a home game on Nov. 5. The Tigers secured the Class 6A, Region 8 title with a 7-0 mark in region play.
Fletcher had a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter as Hartselle built a 28-7 lead. Armahdeo Dunigan also had a rushing touchdown in the opening quarter, and JT Blackwood connected with Eli Tidwell on a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Fletcher added two more touchdowns in the second quarter as Hartselle opened a commanding 51-20 lead heading into halftime.
A 38-yard pass from Blackwood to Izayah Fletcher and a safety helped put the game out of reach before halftime. Ri Fletcher added touchdown runs of 66 and 25 yards in the third quarter to close out the game’s scoring.
Hartselle finished the game with more than 400 yards of rushing offense and 550 yards of total offense, a stellar showing for one of the most high-powered offenses in north Alabama.
Buckhorn’s season comes to an end at 5-5, including a 2-5 mark in region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.