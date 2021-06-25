Keegan Zanda followed his older siblings into soccer and eventually became a leader on his team.
"They played soccer, so I was going to play with them," Zanda said of joining his eldest sibling, sister Madeline, and his older brother, Addison, on the soccer field. "I followed in their footsteps then I just fell in love with the game."
The follower eventually became the nation's leader in goals scored during his senior season and the first Hartselle soccer player to sign with a collegiate program. Now Zanda is The Decatur Daily's 2021 boys soccer player of the year.
Zanda, who played striker, scored 57 goals during his senior season, eighth all time in the state for goals in a season and a Hartselle team record. His 14 hat tricks were the highest season total in state history. He had a streak of five straight games with a hat trick and twice had six games in a row with at least one goal.
"Keegan has been a driving force at Hartselle," Hartselle coach Dan Bennich said. "He works hard during every practice and every game. He has set a standard that future Hartselle players will work to maintain."
Other honors this season include first team selections for Super All-State and Class 6A All-State, MaxPreps player of the week for Alabama and the All-County team for Morgan County. The team captain also received the Golden Boot, a team award for leading Hartselle in goals for the season.
During his high school career, in addition to the awards, Zanda cherished getting to play varsity soccer with Addison his freshman season and as a senior he became teammates with his younger brother Gavin, who was a freshman on the 2021 team.
"I look up to my brother (Addison)," Zanda said. "My brother, he was always there (my freshman year), sticking up for me, always helping me. He'd always coach me through games. Helping me out when I needed it. He was my coach on the field. He still does that to this day. He'll watch the games on the livestream and then after the games he'll coach me on things I need to do better and work on, things I did good on during the game."
Just as Addison provided mentorship for Keegan during the younger brother's freshman season, Keegan served in that role for Gavin during the 2021 campaign.
"With (Gavin), when he was on the JV team ... sometimes when I had the chance I'd watch him (and offer guidance). When we were on the field (together on varsity) when coach would bring me back to play alongside of him on defense ... I would talk to him on how to defend properly ... how to play with ball, possess it, move around."
Hartselle went 18-6-1 in 2021. Zanda's high school career ended with a 4-1 loss at Randolph in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. He will continue his soccer career at the University of Mobile and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He looks back fondly upon his years growing up in Hartselle and being a part of the growth of the Hartselle soccer program.
"It's just been a blessing to have grown up here and played here," Zanda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.