Jackson Boyer plans to continue his football career at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The Hartselle linebacker announced over the weekend on social media that he has committed to play for the Navy Midshipmen after a visit to the campus in Annapolis, Maryland.
“After a phenomenal day at The United States Naval Academy, I’m extremely thankful to say I’m committed to #TheBrotherhood, #DANGERZONE.”
Boyer is the second player from Morgan County in the last two years to pick Navy. Brewer lineman Hunter Youngblood will be a freshman at the Naval Academy this fall.
Hartselle opens the season Aug. 23 with a visit to Austin. Boyer is the Tigers’ starting middle linebacker.
