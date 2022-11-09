HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers are a football team with a lot of weapons.
The offense has several players who specialize in quick-strike plays out of an up-tempo attack. The defense is a unit where players swarm to the ball like alligators at feeding time.
One weapon that might go overlooked is kicker Crawford Lang. The two-time honorable mention All-State selection is having a senior year to remember with 74 points scored on 47 point-after-touchdown kicks and nine field goals.
Despite the point total that would make a running back jealous, Lang’s favorite play is one that isn’t even rewarded with a point. It’s a kickoff in the end zone.
Alabama high school football rules do not allow a kickoff into the end zone to be returned. It’s a touchback with the ball going to the 20. Instead of being able to possibly break a long return, the play ends with a thud. It’s sort of like the thud that Lang makes when the inside of his foot meets the ball.
Out of 66 kickoffs this season, Lang has put 34 into the end zone.
“There’s nothing like a kickoff that goes in the end zone,” Lang said.
It’s especially thrilling for Lang after Hartselle has scored. The Tigers are celebrating and the opposing team wants to get its hands on the ball ASAP to answer with a scoring drive. Instead, they have no return and the end zone is 80 yards away. Even in this age of fast-break football, 80-yard scoring drives are rare.
“Crawford is a big weapon for our team, especially on kickoffs,” Hartselle coach Bryan Moore said. “That’s a great feeling for your defense when the other team has to go 80 yards. Late in a close game it’s even bigger.”
Lang grew up playing soccer, but when he was in the seventh grade, Hartselle was looking for a kicker in his grade.
“I had nothing to lose, so why not?” Lang said. “Later that week, a kicking coach visited for a camp. It was Mike King from UNA. He’s been my kicking coach since that day.”
Lang (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) says that the key to success for a soccer-style kicker is a fluid motion with the leg.
“Some people think it looks easy, but it’s not,” Lang said. “It’s like a golf swing. If you are just a little off you get a slice or a hook.
“The key is muscle memory. You need to practice enough that you have the muscle memory to be perfect every time.”
That’s being perfect in a situation where you have just seconds to make it work.
“Kicking a football is all mental,” Lang said. “You can’t tear yourself if you have a bad kick. You have to flush it out of your system and get ready for the next kick.”
Hartselle’s snapper on place kicks is Zeke McHan, who also plays fullback. The holder is quarterback Jack Smith.
“They’ve been my snapper and holder since the seventh grade,” Lang said. “We’ve done it so many times that we’ve developed a special chemistry.”
Hartselle kickers have an organized plan at every team practice. It’s mostly working on fundamentals without a lot of kicking. There is no kicking on Wednesdays.
Lang’s only opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal came at the end of a junior varsity game three years ago at Muscle Shoals.
“It was 40 yards and I thought I had it, but it faded to the right and missed the upright by an inch,” Lang said. “I was devastated.”
Lang was back at that same field this season and watched Muscle Shoals kicker Trey Stoddard miss a 53-yard field goal that gave Hartselle a 29-26 win and the eventual region championship.
“He’s a friend of mine from kicking camp,” Lang said. “I felt for him, even though I wanted us to win. I told him to ‘keep your head up and don’t let it tear you up.’”
Several colleges are talking to Lang about kicking at the next level. Scholarships for kickers are rare. Most schools try to get kickers to come as a walk-on.
Lang hopes college will be a steppingstone to one day kicking in the pros.
“The NFL is my dream,” Lang said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.