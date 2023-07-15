D230317 Hartselle vs Athens JN15.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Anna Hall, right, then Hartselle's assistant softball coach, congratulates Blayne Godfrey for hitting a two-run double last season. Hall has been named Hartselle's new head softball coach. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

New Hartselle High softball head coach Anna Hall said she wants the players at her alma mater “to do the little things right” so that they become strong contenders again for state championships.

View our Print Replica

zane.turner@decaturdaily.com or (256) 460-1272.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.