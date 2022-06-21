Jinger Heath’s name has been a part of the junior golf scene for several years.
She was The Daily’s Player of the Year for the first time in 2019 as an eighth grader. COVID wiped out the 2020 season when she was a freshman.
Heath received the Player of the Year honor in 2021 and now she’s done it again in 2022 following an outstanding junior season.
That’s a sign of a lot of individual golf success for Heath, but this past high school season may have been the most enjoyable because she played on a team that competed for a state championship.
Hartselle finished second in the Class 6A tournament to UMS-Wright out of Mobile.
“Qualifying for state as a team this year was something really special that we wanted to do,” Heath said. “We all worked hard this season to make it possible. It was our goal and we made it.”
Golf is usually thought of more as an individual sport than a team sport. It is a team sport in high school and college. Having the opportunity to play on a team that can compete for state honors is pretty special.
Hartselle knows how special that can be. The girls teams won four straight state championships from 2009-2012.
This year’s state tournament saw Hartselle trail UMS-Wright by two shots after the first day of play at Hampton Cove. The next day Heath led the Hartselle charge with a career-best 66. Teammates Lauren Temples (77) and Alyssa Berry (86) turned in two of their best rounds.
It was one of Hartselle’s best days of the season, but it wasn’t quite enough to catch UMS-Wright, which won by five shots.
“Lauren and Alyssa were both seniors,” Heath said. “Playing our best together in our final round together as a team was a lot of fun.”
The final round of 66 for Heath showed what she can do in a pressure situation. That kind of play has a lot of college coaches watching her at tournaments around the South this summer.
“The sky's the limit for Jinger,” Burningtree Country Club golf pro Colby Odom said. “I’ve been coaching golf for 10 years. Jinger has the best work ethic of any student I’ve ever coached.”
Odom has played a role in helping to move Heath’s game to a new level. A change in her swing has been a game-changer. It has added 20 to 25 yards on her tee shot. It also keeps her tee shots in the fairways more with less frequent visits to the rough.
“Girls today are hitting for a lot more distance on the tee shot,” Odom said. “If you want to play in college and in the pros you need to be able to hit it at least 250 yards.
“Right now, Jinger is hitting it 220, 225 with a good roll. As she gets older, she will get stronger. It will make a difference with her distance.”
Like a lot of golfers, chipping and putting are a big part of Heath’s game. In the final-round 66 she shot at state, Heath had four straight birdies on Nos. 9-12.
“So much of chipping and putting is mental,” Heath said. “That’s something Colby and I talk about all the time.”
Heath would like to announce her college choice this fall, but first she has to weigh the options. Auburn, Ole Miss and Arkansas are watching. Samford, Middle Tennessee and South Alabama are interested. Her brother Ryley will be playing at Jacksonville State this fall.
“Jacksonville State would be a great place to go, but I wouldn’t go just because of Ryley,” Heath said. “I have to go where it’s best for me. That’s still to be determined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.