HARTSELLE — A historic night for the Hartselle boys basketball team came with a little revenge.
The Tigers hosted Columbia on Tuesday in the Class 6A subregional round a year after the Eagles eliminated them on their home court in the same round of the state tournament.
Hartselle wasn’t going to let Columbia stop them this time around. The Tigers won 75-53 to earn a spot in the Northwest Regional semifinals at Wallace State for the first time since 2003.
“We’ve held on to that loss since last year,” Hartselle junior Brody Peebles said. “The older guys, it left a bad taste in our mouth. We didn’t want it to happen again.”
Hartselle’s appearance at Wallace State will be just its fourth since the AHSAA went to the regional format in 1994. The other three came in 1994, 2001 and 2003. The Tigers won the Class 5A state title in 1994 and made it to the Final Four the other two times they made it to regionals.
“It feels really good,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “Right now, we’re still in a competitive frame of mind. We’re going to enjoy it right now.”
The Tigers (25-6) appeared ready from the opening tip. Hartselle traded baskets with Columbia (9-17) early but ripped off a 19-2 run in the second quarter that gave it a double-digit lead.
Hartselle went into halftime with a 35-23 lead. Senior Trent Wright scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half.
“We’re just playing good basketball,” Key said. “It’s mainly just kids making plays for each other. We love playing together.”
If Columbia had any plans of coming back in the second half, Peebles made sure that they didn’t work. He opened the third quarter with 11 straight points to spring a 14-0 run to start the second half.
“We’ve been in situations where it’s been close, and we’ve lost,” Peebles said. “I just didn’t want them to have a chance.”
Hartselle led by as many as 29 points in the second half.
Peebles scored 18 of his game-high 35 points in the third quarter. He had 24 points in the second half. His first basket — a layup on a back-door cut — helped him cross 2,000 points for his career after entering Tuesday with 1,998 points.
Harstelle’s win was more proof that the program continues to rise under Key. Last year, the Tigers hosted and won an area championship for the first time since 2008 but came up one win short of the Northwest Regional.
This year, it once again hosted and won the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament but made it one step farther.
Now, it will try to make it to the final four just like the other three Hartselle teams that made it to regionals. It will need two wins at Wallace State to do that. The first chance will come against Minor on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
“I think we have a couple more in us,” Key said. “We need to play well, get some rest and get healthy. We’re going to go give it all we got."
