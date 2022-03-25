HARTSELLE — When Hartselle High hosted Auburn High on Friday for a doubleheader, it was a battle of No. 1s.
Hartselle is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, while Auburn is No. 1 in 7A. Both teams lived up to their ranking. Auburn won the first game 6-1, while Hartselle rallied to come away with a 5-4 win in the nightcap.
In Game 2, Hartselle scored three runs in the sixth inning and walked it off in the seventh, but none of those runs was an RBI. Instead, Hartselle scored all four runs on errors: three on wild pitches and the walk-off run on a wild pickoff throw.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before,” Hartselle head coach William Booth said after Game 2.
The win may have came as a result of errors, but Booth wasn’t going to take away any credit from his team.
“We were lucky, but a lot of times you make your own luck,” Booth said. “That last run we got was a reflection of what we had done earlier.”
Hartselle jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Peyton Steele drove in Eli Tidwell with a sacrifice fly.
After that, though, it was all Auburn. Auburn scored three runs in the fourth inning and added another in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.
“They thought they had it won,” Booth said. “We didn’t think that though. We were still waiting to see.”
Hartselle sophomore Peyton Steele, an Alabama commit, smashed the ball into left field off of Auburn University commit Ryan Olson to give Hartselle its first hit of the game.
“That really got us going, and that’s just who we are as a team," Steele said. "Anybody can get us going, and when one of us does, the rest just follow suit.”
Auburn walked three Hartselle players in the inning, which resulted in three runs scored on wild pitches. Ben Griffin scored the winning run.
Hartselle finished the game with just two hits, which was uncharacteristic for a team averaging more than 10 runs a game this season.
“We’re never going to give up no matter who we’re playing,” Steele said. “Auburn is a really good team, but we held our own and we found a way to win.”
Auburn 6, Hartselle 1: In the first game, Hartselle dropped its first game of the season despite outhitting the Auburn
Through the first four innings, Hartselle pitcher Caleb Pittman, an Auburn University commit, struck out nine batters, allowed no hits and allowed only one ball to be put in play.
Trouble struck in the fifth inning, however, as Auburn scored four runs to blow the game open.
Hartselle’s lone run came in the final inning, when Brodie Morrow drove in Steele on a sacrifice fly.
