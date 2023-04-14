HARTSELLE — In typical Hartselle and Cullman fashion, Thursday night's game delivered another instant classic.
The two squads put on another thriller in what is one of the state's top baseball rivalries, with Hartselle taking the win 6-5 to claim the Class 6A, Area 14 championship for the second straight year.
"It's amazing," said Hartselle junior Peyton Steele. "I hate Cullman, and I love beating them."
Early on, it looked like Hartselle might run away with it. The Tigers hit three home runs in the first two innings to take a 6-0 lead.
Steele got things started with a three-run blast in the first, followed in the second inning by a solo shot from Cade Miles and a two-run homer from Coleman Mizell.
The Tigers forced Cullman starter Zane Watwood out of the game with 58 pitches before the second inning ended.
"We've been working on staying back on the ball," Steele said. "Those first two innings, we were locked in and got hot."
Then it was Cullman's turn, as the Bearcats slowly climbed back into the game while Hartselle's hitting fizzled.
Cullman scored a run each in the third and fourth innings before Paxton Ponder sent a ball over the fence in the fourth to score two runs and bring the Bearcats to within two runs at 6-4.
Hartselle pitcher Jack Smith, who gave up the home run, remained unfazed. He went back out in the sixth inning and retired the side.
"Paxton's a good hitter, and you're gonna to give up home run to good hitters sometimes. That's just part of baseball," Smith said. "I'm grateful to have a coaching staff that believes in me, and I was glad I was able to go out and put us in position to win in the final inning."
Senior pitcher Eli Tidwell was on the mound for the Tigers in the final inning, giving up a run to make the score 6-5, before striking out the final batter to wrap up the area title.
While Thursday's game was a far cry from Hartselle's dominating 11-0 win over Cullman on Tuesday, the players said they were happy with the challenge. With the playoffs a week away, experience in close games is important.
"It helps us out playing seven-inning games," said Smith. "They're a great team, and tonight showed us we have to be better if we want to make another run in the playoffs."
