HARTSELLE — Quarterback Parker Sawyer rushed for two touchdowns to lead Class 6A Hartselle past 5A Mae Jemison, 34-14.
The contest was the first meeting between the teams.
Mookie Moore rushed for two Hartselle scores and Ri Fletcher also reached the end zone on the ground. Brian Torbert had a fumble recovery, Eli Snelson picked off a pass and Tevin Shields recovered a Mae Jemison muffed punt.
Hartselle coach Bryan Moore pointed out his team's improvement from last week's 31-7 loss to Austin.
"We were much sharper," Moore said. "We executed at a much higher level. We flipped the ball around a little bit and hit some throws. I bet we were really, really efficient in the throw game but ultimately the whole difference was running the football."
The three turnovers Hartselle forced led 20 points by the offense.
"Very exciting," Snelson said. "It helps the offense out ... when we create momentum for them and the same for us."
"We definitely took advantage of it," Sawyer said. "It was a great win tonight."
Terrence Robinson and Cameron Montgomery each ran for Jaguar touchdowns.
Hartselle led 21-0 at halftime and eventually had a 34-0 advantage late in the third quarter.
Mae Jemison scored its touchdowns in the fourth period to avoid the shutout.
Hartselle will host Cullman on Sept. 4. Mae Jemison will host Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.