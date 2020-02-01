FLORENCE — Hartselle's regular season wrapped up Friday night with a tough road test as the Tigers prepare for Class 6A postseason play.
The boys dropped a 72-69 game to an athletic Florence team that features two-sport star Dee Beckwith, who holds multiple offers to play both football and basketball in the SEC.
The girls lost 45-33 in their final tuneup before Monday's area tournament opener against Decatur.
Beckwith was the story in the boys game for Florence, finishing with 36 points for the Class 7A Falcons. Florence led 16-11 after one quarter before Hartselle rallied to tie the game 35-35 at halftime.
The Falcons outscored Hartselle 18-11 to regain control in the third quarter and held off a late Hartselle rally to secure the win.
Brody Peebles poured in a game-high 39 points for Hartselle, while Tad Sivley added 12 points. Kiah Key had seven points.
Hartselle, which will host the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament next week, will play the winner of the opening round game between Decatur and Cullman next Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Florence girls 45, Hartselle 33: Hartselle had no answer for Florence's Kennedi Hawkins, who finished with a game-high 24 points.
Hawkins converted 12 shots from the field and finished 4 of 6 from the free throw line. She scored 20 points in the second half as Florence put the game away after leading 17-13 at halftime.
Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with nine points. Hailey Holshouser scored six.
Makayla Liner and Brittney Tubes each had seven points for Florence.
Hartselle opens play in the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament Monday. The Tigers will play Decatur at Cullman at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.