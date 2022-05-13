HARTSELLE — The focus of the Hartselle baseball team this season has not been about getting back to the state championship series.
It’s been about getting better as a team.
Well, the Tigers are back in the state championship series.
Whoever is the Tigers’ opponent for the Class 6A championship had better watch out. They will be facing a baseball machine that’s roaring to the finish line.
Hartselle swept Hazel Green out of the playoffs on Friday in dominating fashion with wins of 11-5 and 5-1.
The Tigers (37-4) weren’t about to disappoint the huge crowd that filled every inch of ground around Reuben Sims Field.
Hartselle never trailed after scoring the first run of the night in the first inning of the first game. The Tigers have swept all four rounds of the playoffs.
Senior pitchers William Turner and Elliott Bray both pitched complete-game victories.
“I don’t know if we could have played much better tonight,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “That was a lot of fun and a great crowd. It’s been awhile since we’ve had a crowd like that.”
The Class 6A championship series starts Thursday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford for one game at 7 p.m. The series moves to Jacksonville State on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
The opponent will be either Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-12) or Pelham (16-18-1). Hillcrest won Game 1 Friday, 6-3. Game 2 was rained out. The series continues Saturday.
Hartselle will be chasing its ninth state championship and its first in Class 6A. The previous eight were all in Class 5A.
The talk about this year’s Class 6A championship series will no doubt be occupied by talk of last year’s finish that saw Hartselle celebrate a championship only to have it overturned by a controversial umpire’s call that resulted in Faith Academy taking home the championship trophy.
As usual Hartselle had star performances all over the field Friday night, but none were better than what Turner and Bray did in their final games on their home field. They along with fellow pitcher Caleb Pittman have signed with Auburn.
“It’s hard to believe that it was my last game,” Turner said. “Somebody mentioned it before the game, but I blocked all that out.”
Turner pushed his season record to 11-1. It was his fourth straight series opening win. He threw 92 pitches with 68 strikes and struck out five. It was mostly soft contact and swings and misses for Hazel Green.
For Bray it was the final game on a field where he’s had a lot of great moments pitching and hitting. He cruised through six innings with a fastball at 91 while throwing 82 pitches with 57 strikes. Bray gave up four hits while striking out seven while pushing his season record to 9-0.
“I have played so many games on this field and it’s just hard to believe that was the last one,” Bray said. “It’s a great feeling to close it out with a game like this.”
The Tigers delivered at the plate. In Game 1, it was Peyton Steele with a long home run to dead center. Eli Tidwell drove in three runs. Cam Palahach doubled and drove in three runs.
Coleman “Bull” Mizell homered in Game 2. He went 5-for 7 for the night and scored four runs. Bray went 4-for-7 for the night at the plate.
