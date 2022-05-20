OXFORD — Hartselle pitcher William Turner is a man of few words.
The Auburn signee does his talking on the pitcher’s mound. He was loud and clear in Game 1 of the Class 6A state championship series Thursday night at Choccolocco Park.
Turner pitched his fourth complete Game 1 victory of the playoffs in Hartselle’s 5-1 win.
The lefty gave up five hits, walked one and struck out nine while throwing 103 pitches.
“I was well satisfied with our performance tonight and this guy (Turner) had a lot to do with it,” Hartselle head coach William Booth said.
Hartselle (37-4) looks to finish off the championship today when the Tigers play Pelham in Game 2 at 4 p.m. at Jacksonville State’s Jim Case Stadium.
Pelham will have to beat Hartselle twice to deny the Tigers a championship.
Turner’s future teammate at Auburn, Elliott Bray, will get the start. He’s 4-0 in Game 2 starts in the playoffs.
If Bray can match Turner’s performance, Hartselle could be taking home its ninth baseball state championship, its first since 2013 and the school’s first ever in Class 6A baseball. The first eight were in Class 5A.
Turner’s performance was helped by a flawless defense that made no errors while making all the routine plays look routine. That doesn’t always happen in playoff games.
“It really feels good to be pitching with a defense like that behind you,” Turner said.
Hartselle got all the runs it would need in the second inning. The first run came when shortstop Cade Miles singled in Bray with the first run with two outs. Miles would eventually score.
“It feels awesome to be this close to a state championship, but we have to finish,” Miles said.
The Tigers tacked on two more in the fourth when Miles led off with a double and scored on Eli Tidwell’s single.
Through the first six innings, Turner held Pelham to just three hits. No Pelham base runner advanced past first. He had 13 consecutive outs into the seventh inning.
Pelham strung together three hits in its final at bat to produce its only run.
“I think it’s awesome what William Turner did tonight and what he’s done in the playoffs,” Hartselle assistant coach Jake Miles said. “He’s really set the tone for the team in each round of the playoff.”
Tidwell and Jo Williamson both had three hits for Hartselle. Williamson drove in two runs. Miles had the game’s only extra base hit.
“We feel good about our chances (tonight) with Bray on the mound,” Booth said, “but this is baseball and you never know what might happen.”
