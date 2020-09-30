HARTSELLE — For years it's been said that what the Hartselle Tigers lack in size, they make up for in heart. That's what helped them win a state championship in 2011 against a bigger, faster and stronger Vigor team.
Recently, it's been more of a struggle. The Tigers moved up to 6A in 2014 and have found it increasing difficult to match up with the top teams.
The Tigers still hung around, going undefeated in the 2018 regular season. But to get back to their championship ways, they needed more size.
Enter Seth Lockett, Kelvin Morris and EJ Colbert.
At 6-foot-2, 260 pounds for Lockett and Morris, and 6-3, 265 pounds for Colbert, the senior trio of defensive lineman gives Hartselle more size across the board than the Tigers have had in over a decade.
They are making the case that they are one of the best defensive lines in Alabama.
"I believe that we are one of the best," said Morris. "I think all three of us bring something to the table and are capable of playing at a high level."
First-year Hartselle coach Bryan Moore has coached many successful teams at both Eufaula and Jasper, and he has high praise for his current defensive line.
"I think they're the best I've had, and that says a lot because I've been blessed with some really good D-lines," he said. "This is the best I've had because they’re all three veteran dynamic players.
"As far as how they stack up in the State of Alabama? Show me one better. I don't believe there is one."
A bumpy start
The trio didn't come out the gate this year firing on all cylinders. Morris was in his first year at Hartselle, and Colbert missed the first two games.
The first time the three were on the field together was Week 3 vs. Cullman.
"We had to play through some difficult times," said Colbert. "We're a young team, and we're still learning each other. Playing through mistakes, busted plays, was definitely something we needed to learn early on."
After Cullman things began to click. The Tigers dominated Decatur and Columbia leading into a road trip at undefeated Russellville.
After a bumpy start, the Tigers clamped down, holding Russellville to 14 points, none in the second half, in a 38-14 rout.
It was a statement win for the Tigers and their defensive line.
"There's always going to be those teams that everyone says is so good," Colbert said. "Performing well against them, that's a big confidence booster."
Stopping a monster
Hartselle will get a chance to make an even bigger statement this Friday when they travel to Athens.
The Tigers' defensive line will have the challenge of stopping Athens running back Jaylen Gilbert.
The past two games, Gilbert has rushed for a combined 528 yards and seven touchdowns.
"He's really fast and has great vision," said Lockett. "He sees everything, and he hits every hole with power."
To prove they are indeed one of the top defensive lines in the state, they will have to find a way to slow Gilbert down.
"We have to do our job every play," Lockett said. "We have to play our gaps and trust that our linebackers and defensive backs have our backs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.