HARTSELLE — Through the first five weeks of the high school football season there’s been a lot of excitement in Hartselle.
Led by an exciting and explosive offense, the Tigers are 5-0 for the first time since 2018. Averaging 37 points per game, quarterback JT Bkackwood has passed for nearly 1,000 yards through four games played (Hartselle’s fifth win was a forfeit by Columbia) and has spread the ball around to a plethora of talented skill players.
But what about the defense?
With the offense grabbing all the headlines, not much has been said about the defense and that’s just the way they like it.
“Our offense does a good job of keeping us off the field and putting us in good positions,” said senior linebacker Isaac Osteen. “We just go out there and do our job, and I don’t think you should get a lot of praise for just doing your job.”
While Osteen may not feel like they deserve praise, the numbers certainly don’t agree. The Tiger defense didn’t surrender a point until the third game of the season, and it has allowed an average of nine points in the four games actually played.
Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore says his defense flying under the radar has helped fuel their strong play.
“I don’t want to say that we want them to be overlooked, but we like for them to play with that chip on their shoulder,” Moore said. “They’ve continued to grind and work and, while we’ve had a few lapses, for most of our games they’ve done a really excellent job defensively.”
A reversal of fortune
Last season the Tiger defense finished strong, allowing just 16 points per game through 11 games. However, it was a rough start as they lost two of their first three games and surrendered 61 points in those two losses.
A lot of that fell on the team’s linebacker corp. Returning little to no experience at the position, the group was a weak spot for the defense. That changed later in the season as Osteen emerged as a star and Kaleb “Mookie” Moore moved from offense to defense.
Now a year later the linebacker group has gone from being the defense’s weakness to arguably its strength.
“It’s crazy to see how much it’s changed from season to season,” Osteen said. “And not just me and Mookie, but other guys have stepped up like Treyce Oden, Jake Haynes and Jake England.”
"Mookie" Moore made an instant impact a season ago when he moved to defense, but with a full offseason to learn the position, he’s become an even better player. He currently leads the team with 55 tackles on the year.
“It makes a big difference when you actually have time to get taught the position,” "Mookie" Mookie said. “Last year it was just ‘Mookie go play,' but now I see things differently because I’ve learned exactly what to do.”
Turnover machines
It’s clear to this point that a key part of the Tigers’ success is turnovers. Through four games they have nine takeaways. Against Cullman they forced two fumbles, both when the Bearcats were threatening to score. Against Decatur they took it up a notch, picking off four Red Raiders passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
“Turnovers are probably the most important thing for us,” Osteen said. “We had the fumbles against Cullman, the four picks against Decatur, those are huge momentum swings because it stops them from scoring and gives our offense the ball back.”
“I feel like each turnover just brings us closer together, too,” Mookie added. “Each one we get just motivates us to play harder, and I think that’s why you see us get more takeaways each game.”
Hartselle will be at home this week in a non-region game against Russellville. The Tigers have won seven of the last eight matchups against the Golden Tigers and haven’t lost since 2012.
Bryan Moore says this will be the toughest offense his defense has faced, but players are confident they can rise to the challenge.
“They have a great team, but our scheme is built to allow us to succeed against teams like them,” Osteen said. “If we do our job, I think we fully capable of beating them.”
