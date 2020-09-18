HARTSELLE — Hartselle dominated both sides of the ball against Columbia on Friday, scoring 50 first-half points in a 56-0 region win over the visiting Eagles.
A 35-yard field goal by Crawford Lang and a 1-yard touchdown run by Mookie Moore gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
EJ Colbert blocked a Columbia punt into the end zone for a safety early in the second to extend the lead to 12-0 and Eli Snelson returned the ensuing free kick 50 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 19-0.
Peyton Steele returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown, Lang converted a 48-yard field goal and Ri Fletcher (8 yards) and Moore (33 yards) added touchdowns to push the lead to 43-0 with 4:23 left in the opening half.
JT Blackwood connected with RJ Gray on a 13-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to go in the half to give Hartselle a 50-0 lead at the break.
Sage Smothers wrapped up the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.
Hartselle outgained Columbia 322-62 in total offense. The Tigers play at Russellville next week.
