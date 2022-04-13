CULLMAN — To say that Bill Shelton field has been a cursed place for Hartselle baseball in recent years would be quite the understatement.
Since winning a state championship in 2013, Hartselle has won just two games at Bill Shelton, home of Cullman baseball, with the last win coming in 2016.
The Tigers shook off that curse Tuesday, however, dominating the Bearcats in a 13-3 win.
“We’ve struggled to get wins here, so we’re tickled to death to be honest with you,” said Hartselle head coach William Booth.
Tuesday’s win was extra special for the Tigers. Not only was it Hartselle’s first at Cullman since 2016, but it was also the first win over the Bearcats since 2018, before any of the current Tigers were on the team.
“It feels great,” said Hartselle senior Elliott Bray. “We just came out here and did what we do.”
“Hartselle baseball is back,” added sophomore Peyton Steele. “Cullman has been in our way for a long time, but I think this shows we’re ready for our end goal, which is to bring home a state championship.”
A year after managing just two hits and no runs at Bill Shelton, Hartselle’s bats exploded. The Tigers finished with 14 hits, including four home runs, to go with their 13 runs.
Steele, an Alabama commit, hit two of the team’s home runs, finishing the game with three hits and three RBIs. while fellow Bama commit Coleman Mizell blasted a grand slam to finish with two hits and four RBIs. Southern Union signee Brodie Morrow had three hits and two RBIs, including a solo home run.
Auburn signee Will Turner got the win on the mound, allowing three hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in four and 1/3 innings.
After taking a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning, Cullman found life, scoring two runs to trim the lead to 5-2. However, just as soon as the Bearcats found it, Hartselle squashed it. The Tigers scored seven runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
With the win Hartselle takes a series lead over Cullman. The two teams will meet again Thursday at Sparkman Park in Hartselle for a doubleheader. A win in either game would give the Tigers their first area championship, and a first-round home playoff game, since 2010.
For Booth, who has coached eighth state championship teams, an area title would be just another small accolade with added benefits.
“It would be nice to not have to travel the first round,” Booth said.
For Hartselle’s players, however, an area championship would mean a great deal more.
“I’ve been here four years and we’ve yet to do it,” Bray said. “I don’t know what it feels like, but I bet it feels good. Hopefully we can get it done.”
