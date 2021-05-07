OXFORD — For the first time since 2013, the Hartselle Tigers are headed to baseball's state Final Four.
The Tigers dominated No. 4 Oxford on Friday night 7-0, punching their ticket to the semifinals for the first time since winning a state championship.
“I’ve never felt a feeling like this before,” said Hartselle senior Drew Cartee. “I didn’t know if we would ever get here, but I had faith that we could. We proved tonight we’re one of the best teams in the state.”
It was the first time during the 2021 playoffs that Hartselle faced a Game 3, and they passed the test with flying colors.
The Tigers outhit the Yellow Jackets 10-3 and built a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning.
Hartselle head coach William Booth said the game was over before it began.
“We played them two years ago and beat them in three games,” Booth said. “When we got here and looked in their dugout, they were scared. They were nervous and weren’t ready for this.”
Hartselle exploded for five runs in the third inning. Peyton Steele and JoJo Williamson each drove in two runs in the inning, but it was Cartee’s RBI double that ignited the offense.
“It sparked everything,” Cartee said. “It got us going and just gave us this insane energy. We never looked back.”
The biggest story of the series was Hartselle’s pitching.
After dropping Game 1 by a score of 7-3, the Tigers rebounded by allowing just one run in Games 2 and 3. Elliott Bray (13), Colby Widner (1), Caleb Pittman (9) and Will Turner (5) combined for 28 strikeouts in those two games.
A big reason for their success was senior catcher Glavine Segars. Segars is one of the few catchers Booth has allowed to call pitches in his career, and the Calhoun commit showed why.
“I’ve been studying all year, watching hitters' swings and watching our pitchers and their movement with the baseball,” Segars said. “I have such a great relationship with our pitchers, we’re a family, and that’s why we’re able to be so successful.”
Segars said after the Game 1 loss that he had Oxford figured out.
“After that game, I understood every batter in their lineup,” he said. “I knew what their tendencies were and what they struggled with. I also knew they wouldn't be able to make the necessary changes in just one day.”
Hartselle advances to the semifinals where they will host Chelsea at Sparkman park next weekend. Chelsea beat Gardendale 8-2 on Saturday.
