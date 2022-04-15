HARTSELLE — For the first time since 2010, the Hartselle Tigers are area champions.
Hartselle defeated Cullman Thursday 6-1, bringing home the program’s first area title in 12 years.
Senior Elliott Bray said Tuesday after Hartselle’s Game 1 win that he couldn’t wait to see what winning the area felt like. On Thursday, he found out.
“Man this feels awesome,” Bray said after the decisive Game 2 of the series.
The Tigers have had a lot of success over the past dozen years, reaching the playoffs each year in that span while advancing to the state finals three times. Yet the area championship eluded them.
Hartselle head coach William Booth said it was time for that to end.
“It was just time for us,” Booth said. “We stayed positive those 10, 12 years whatever it was, but we finally got the job taken care of today.”
Hartselle thrashed Cullman 13-3 in Tuesday’s first game but found a stiffer challenge Thursday. Through 4 1/2 innings, the game was knotted up at 1-1.
Hartselle got on the board first when Elliott Bray drove in Brodie Morrow with an RBI single in the second inning. Cullman answered in the fourth when Hayden Stancil scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
But just like they did in Tuesday’s game, Hartselle used a big inning to take a commanding lead.
After just missing a home run on each of his first two at bats, junior Coleman Mizell finally found paydirt in the fifth, hitting a two-RBI double that sparked a five-run explosion for the Tigers.
“We had hit some balls hard, but they made some good plays. So, we were a little down,” Mizell said. “Once we finally got a hit to land, it sparked us and we just kept going.”
Hartselle added a two-RBI double from Greyson Howard and an RBI single from Cade Miles to put the game out of reach.
Seven Tigers combined for eight hits Thursday, with Mizell and Howard each having a hit and two RBIs. Brodie Morrow was 1-for-1 at the plate with a hit and two runs scored, while Bray finished with two hits and an RBI.
Bray was also the game’s winning pitcher, allowing four hits and one run with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
The win pushes Hartselle, the No. 1 ranked team in 6A, to 28-4 on the season. It also gives the Tigers their 13th straight win.
“We just keep winning,” Bray said. “I think that’s 13, 14 in a row. We just keep doing what we do.”
--
Hartselle 17, Cullman 7: Hartselle (29-4) scored 16 straight runs in the nightcap Thursday to overcome a 7-1 deficit and sweep the Bearcats.
Junior Coleman Mizell smacked two home runs and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Peyton Steele also had a home run and three RBIs to go with three walks. Brodie Morrow had two hits and three RBIs, while Greyson Howard had two hits.
Isaac Nicholson got the win on the mound, allowing two hits and two runs with two strikeouts in four innings.
