After four years at Hartselle, defensive coordinator Bert Newton is leaving to join the coaching staff at Vestavia.
Newton will be part of the coaching staff for new Vestavia head coach Sean Calhoun, who takes over for Buddy Anderson, who retired after 43 years as head coach. Calhoun was head coach at Carrollton, Georgia.
Then Hartselle head coach Bob Godsey hired Newton in 2017 to be the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Newton worked two seasons for Godsey, one for Bo Culver and one for Bryan Moore.
The 2018 Hartselle defense was one of the best around. The Tigers went 11-1 while allowing opponents an average of 11.1 points a game. Only one opponent scored more than 17 points on the Tigers.
Calhoun, 39, compiled a 51-12 record in five seasons at Carrollton. This is first time to coach in Alabama.
