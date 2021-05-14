HARTSELLE — Elliott Bray admits he thrives on pressure.
For the second week in a row, the Hartselle pitcher faced the task of keeping his team’s season alive in the state playoffs.
Bray threw a complete game victory in Hartselle’s 5-1 win over Chelsea in Game 2 of the Class 6A semifinal series.
That came after Chelsea won Game 1, 2-1.
The teams will decide the series championship today at 4 p.m. at Reuben Sims Field in Hartselle. The winner gets a trip to Montgomery for the 6A state championship series vs. Faith Academy, which starts Tuesday.
Bray, an Auburn commit, threw 118 pitches, struck out 11, gave up just six hits and walked three.
“I think I perform better under pressure,” Bray said. “Our team has been in these situations before, and we know how to win.”
The Hartselle pitcher did need some help and he got it big time from centerfielder Drew Cartee in the fourth inning. The Tigers led 3-1, but Chelsea had the bases loaded with one out. A fly ball to center looked like it would at least cut the lead to one, but Cartee had something else in mind. He caught the ball and then threw a strike to home for a double play to end the inning.
“That may be the best throw I’ve ever seen from the outfield,” Hartselle coach William Booth said.
Chelsea had just one runner reach base in the last three innings of the contest. Bray struck out the side in the seventh.
Game 1 also saw a great pitching performance. Alabama commit Conner Ball struck out 11 while giving up just two hits in Chelsea’s 2-1 win.
Game 1: Ball won the pitching battle vs. Hartselle’s JT Blackwood, who threw five innings and struck out seven.
Hartselle scored first in the second when Bray was hit by a pitch. He moved to second when the next batter, Blaze Gillespie, was also hit by a pitch. JoJo Williamson then drove in Bray on an infield hit to the shortstop.
Chelsea’s two runs came in the fourth. Reid Gongwer led off the inning being hit by a pitch. One out later Ball reached on a throwing error. A second error allowed both Gongwer and Ball to score.
That would be all the runs Chelsea needed. The Hornets left four runners on base through the next three innings.
Hartselle had runners stranded at second in both the fourth and fifth innings. The Tigers had an excellent chance to tie the game or win it in the bottom of the seventh.
Bray led off with a walk and then stole second. With two out, Glavine Segars walked. Then Eli Snelson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The rally ended with a ground out.
Chelsea’s two hits were doubles by ninth batter Cole Kennedy. He didn’t score a run or drive in a run.
Hartselle’s hits come from Williamson and Bray.
Game 2: Hartselle got two in the second when Williamson doubled in Peyton Steele and Cade Miles. Steele scored in the third on an error after he reached base on a single.
Hartselle’s last two runs came in the sixth when Snelson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Brodie Morrow walked with the bases loaded.
