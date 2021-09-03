CULLMAN — JT Blackwood came back to Cullman for the first time since transferring to Hartselle in 2020 and led his Tigers to a 35-14 region victory and a 3-0 start to the 2021 season on Friday.
Blackwood led Hartselle on three scoring drives in the first half to help the Tigers take a 21-14 lead into halftime.
The Tigers marched down field on the opening drive, going 67 yards in 10 plays before fumbling the ball through the end zone for a touchback.
Cullman converted the turnover into a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter. Noah Key capped off the drive with a nine-yard run for the Bearcats.
Blackwood and the Tigers quickly tied the game up at 7-7 with a 12-play, 67-yard scoring drive that took 2:49 off the clock. Blackwood was 5 of 7 passing for 57 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to a diving Izayah Fletcher.
The Bearcats took the lead back with an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive with 7:05 left in the first half. Cullman quarterback Ryan Skinner called his own number for a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Bearcats a 14-7 lead.
Hartselle answered the Cullman scoring drive with an 11-play, 73-yard drive to make the score 14-14 with 3:25 left in the half. Armahdeo Dunigan scored on an eight-yard run to cap the drive. The Bearcats helped the Tigers with two costly penalties that put Hartselle inside the 10-yard line.
The Tigers’ defense stepped up late in the first half and forced the Bearcats to punt with 1:25 left in the half. Hartselle quickly marched down field on the arm of Blackwood and the receiving of Izayah Fletcher. Blackwood connected with Fletcher on a 16-yard pass and then the two connected on a 48-yard touchdown pass as Fletcher got behind a Cullman defensive back for the score.
Hartselle went into halftime leading 21-14.
Blackwood was 16-of-21 in the first half for 225 yards and two touchdowns to give him eight through three games. Fletcher had six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Ri Fletcher had four catches for 51 yards. The Tigers outgained the Bearcats 269-176.
Cullman dominated the third quarter and start of the fourth as they had possession of the ball for 13:20 but failed to score any points as the Hartselle defense came up with two huge stops.
The Tigers offense dominated the final seven minutes as they took to the ground and picked up 127 yards rushing on two scoring drives to grab the 35-14 win.
Dunigan gave Hartselle a 28-14 lead when he recovered a Blackwood fumble in the end zone with 3:47 left in the game. Two minutes and 24 seconds later, Donald Bishop Jr. scored on an 11-yard run to cap the scoring for the Tigers.
Hartselle (3-0) comes home for the first time this season when they host Decatur (0-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.